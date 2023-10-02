"It went perfectly," White said. "This weekend was really fun, it was my first Auburn game to be at and the atmosphere exceeded my expectations."

Auburn's quarterback commit visited the Plains for his first game day experience over the weekend, while on his official visits. From having his whole family with him, to watching all the pregame festivities, and through seeing Auburn almost upset No. 1 Georgia, it was all he had hoped for and more.

Before the game, White got to witness his first Tiger Walk, alongside some of Auburn's other commits and top targets. He'd seen other "walks" before at other programs, but nothing compared to the Tiger Walk.

"It was just so exciting and cool to see the fanbase show up for something as simple as watching the players walk in," White said. "The dedication these fans have is very inspiring and I just can’t wait to play under it myself."

Once inside the stadium, White took in Auburn's close game with Georgia, while being extremely impressed with the support the crowd showed. His favorite part, though, was hearing the roar of Jordan Hare Stadium when Auburn forced a pair of turnovers.

White, alongside several members of the 2024 class, cheered with them.

"I’ve said this before, this recruiting class — we’re all very close to each other, we have good relationships, we’re very transparent and everyone was very positive about everything," White said. "It looks promising for Auburn this year and in the future and for our class, we’re just excited to be a part of it and be a part of bringing Auburn back up."

With the closeness of the game, White is hoping that it opens the eyes of some other recruits that were at the game.

"It’s hard not to almost open your eyes," White said. "Auburn wasn’t great last year and now they’re competing with the No. 1 team in the country, only losing by one touchdown. If their (other recruits) thought process is 'Oh, I want to go to place that’s going to win,' you can’t count Auburn out of that category."