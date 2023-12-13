We're one week away from the official Early Signing Day. Auburn's 2024 class currently sits at 20 commitments and is the No. 9 recruiting class in the country. Here's where the Tigers stand with some of its commits and top targets left on the board with a week remaining.

Ryan Williams is a top flip target but will sign in February. (Caleb Jones/Rivals.com)

QUARTERBACK Hugh Freeze has had his guy at quarterback for a while now, as Walker White is locked in with the Tigers and all set to sign next week. He'll enroll early and be on campus in early January.

RUNNING BACK With the Tigers expecting their entire running back room to return next season, it's looking like Auburn likely will not sign a running back in the 2024 class.

WIDE RECEIVER All four of Auburn's wide receiver commits are expected to officially sign next week. Bryce Cain, Malcolm Simmons, Perry Thompson and Cam Coleman currently make up perhaps the most impressive receiver class in Auburn history. There is some concern that Alabama is making a last-second push for Thompson, but Auburn feels confident that the Foley, Ala., wideout will stick with AU. Auburn is also pushing hard for Alabama commit Ryan Williams, who announced he was reclassifying earlier this week. He plans to take five official visits, but Alabama and Auburn appear as the only realistic destinations at this moment. Williams is expected to sign in February, so there's still time for the Tigers to make progress in their effort to flip the five-star.

TIGHT END Auburn has one tight end in its 2024 class, Martavious Collins, who's recently taken official visits to Austin Peay and UTEP as the early signing period approaches. Several tight end targets remain on the board, including the recently offered Willie Rodriguez, whom tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua visited for a game two weeks ago. Other guys Auburn continues to pursue include Florida commit Amir Jackson, UCF commit Kylan Fox and South Carolina commit Michael Smith.

OFFENSIVE LINE DeAndre Carter is the only offensive lineman committed from the high school level for Auburn. Texas made a push for him in October, but he reaffirmed his commitment to Auburn in mid-November and will sign with Auburn next week. The Tigers are also expected to sign JUCO lineman Seth Wilfred, who committed to Auburn earlier this week. Two other names to keep an eye on will be Coen Echols and Favour Edwin. Echols recently backed off his Texas A&M commitment and Auburn is thought to be the favored landing spot at the moment. Auburn was considered the school to beat for Edwin at one point, but Alabama appears to have taken the lead for the time being.

DEFENSIVE LINE Malik Blocton and TJ Lindsey are set to officially sign with Auburn next week, while Dimitry Nicolas will not sign until February. However, the Tigers are targeting two highly coveted Florida commits to add to their class as well. Both LJ McCray and Amaris Williams have been on campus recently, as McCray visited unofficially Saturday and Williams took an official visit earlier this week. It's sounding like it will be a battle between Auburn and Florida for McCray, with Florida State on the outside looking in. The toughest part in that recruitment will be pulling the 6-foot-6 defensive end out of his home state. Williams' official visit went well and the lineman is set to visit Georgia this weekend, with a final decision on early signing day. Auburn has a real chance to flip the Florida commit, who is also considering Ohio State.

LINEBACKER Plenty of SEC teams wanted a piece of Auburn's linebacker class, but the Tigers are set to sign all four next week. The class started with Joseph Phillips, who was considered a Georgia lean before Auburn swooped in late to land him. D'Angelo Barber appeared Auburn all the way, while Demarcus Riddick flipped from Georgia and Jamonta Waller flipped from Florida. That's quite an impressive group for Josh Aldridge in his first full season as linebackers coach.