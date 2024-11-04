Where Auburn stands one month from ESD

in other news
Defense continues strong play
Even in a tough loss to Vanderbilt, Auburn’s defense stood out with its intensity and playmaking.
USC commit returns
USC commit Shamar Arnoux returned to Auburn Saturday for the Vanderbilt game.
Tigers abandon running game in 2nd half
Jarquez Hunter had just 12 carries and only two in the 2nd half of a 17-7 loss to Vanderbilt.
Close but no cigar: the 2024 Auburn football story
Auburn won just about every statistical matchup against Vanderbilt except the scoreboard -- a common theme in 2024
Five-star CB covers latest Auburn visit
Five-star Ohio State cornerback commit Na'eem Offord made a surprise visit to Auburn for the Vanderbilt game.
