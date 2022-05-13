Where Auburn's rotation stands after missing out on Julian Phillips

Auburn has one new addition to the frontcourt since the last rotation update, along with one scholarship spot remaining following the decision of Julian Phillips to attend Tennessee. The Tigers could look to fill that scholarship spot with someone in the transfer portal now or wait until June 1st when players have to decide whether or not to stick in the NBA Draft.

Johni Broome should slot in and start at center for Auburn. (MaCabe Brown/USA Today)

Point Guard 1. Zep Jasper OR Wendell Green Jr. 2. Zep Jasper OR Wendell Green Jr. 3. Tre Donaldson Auburn's backcourt, which received its fair share of criticism down the stretch this year, should turn into a strength next year. The three-guard combo of Zep Jasper (who announced his intention to return in February), Wendell Green Jr. and K.D. Johnson look primed to all return next year. Add in Tre Donaldson for some more point guard depth and you feel pretty good if you're Auburn. Previously Chance Westry was an option at the one, and still could be, but missing out on Julian Phillips slots Westry more at playing shooting guard or small forward. All of Auburn's returning guards have things they can clean up and improve upon this offseason, and if they can each take a step forward, even just a small one, Auburn is in a good spot for next year. For now, Jasper seems like the likely starter after he got the nod this year, with Green acting as the sixth-man and the closer at the point guard position.

Shooting Guard 1. K.D. Johnson 2. Chance Westry OR Zep Jasper At shooting guard it will likely be the K.D. Johnson show again next year. His strong on-ball defense along with his ability to take over games should be even more crucial next year. Focusing on improving his 3-point shooting and being a little more in control of his game will be on the docket for his offseason. Behind him is the No. 32 player in the Class of 2022, the versatile Chance Westry. Westry is a strong defender who can play with or without the ball in his hands on offense and still make an impact. He should be a strong option to come off the bench behind Johnson. There's a good chance he could be the backup at SG and SF, splitting minutes at both spots next year. Jasper played a little shooting guard this year and could do the same next year.

Small Forward 1. Allen Flanigan 2. Chance Westry OR Chris Moore OR Transfer The small forward spot now seems to be fully Allen Flanigan's with Julian Phillips off the board. With a full offseason returning back to 100 percent healthy and building chemistry with his teammates, Flanigan could be a big part of next year's team. It was a tough season for the preseason All-SEC selection after being forced to miss time with an Achilles injury and then going from being a star on the team as a sophomore to a role player struggling to find his groove his junior year. Do not lose hope on Flanigan. He's a plus-defender and rebounder already, and if he can find his offense again, he'll be a huge veteran presence next year. Behind Flanigan is where things get a little interesting. Westry could slot in here as the backup small forward. Chris Moore is another option, but his role diminished from his freshman year to his sophomore season. An injury could be partially to blame, though, as he played through a shin injury. Moore had surgery done in early April that will sideline him for 10-12 weeks, but that gives him time to return this summer. The small forward spot still remains the most likely for Auburn to attack the transfer portal and bring someone in to fill the last scholarship spot.

Power Forward 1. Jaylin Williams OR Yohan Traore 2. Jaylin Williams OR Yohan Traore This one is a tossup for now, between the returning Jaylin Williams going into his fourth year with the program or the 5-star freshman Yohan Traore. Both are excellent options, and whoever ends up starting probably won't matter all that much, with the minutes probably set to split down the middle. Pearl has talked about building around Williams, and he's going into his fourth year, so he's probably the likely pick now. He was the starting center his sophomore year and really excelled at times with multiple 20-plus point games. Then, when Smith and Kessler came in, he was relegated to the bench. It was a tough transition, but he ended the season on a high with big games against Jacksonville State before leaving with an injury and then 12 points in 18 minutes against Miami. Traore, meanwhile, is the No. 18 player in the Rivals rankings and another 5-star Pearl has reeled in. He can shoot and attack the basket, along with being a strong presence inside on defense. He could play some center if Auburn wanted to go with a small-ball lineup.