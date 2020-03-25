** An opportunity for Butch Thompson’s most talented and experienced team including five seniors and eight juniors to play in a fourth consecutive NCAA Regional for the first time in school history, a third consecutive Super Regional for the first time in school history, and a second consecutive College World Series for the first time in school history.

Auburn was guaranteed to play at least 34 more games, but could have played as many as 56 more. Below is a look at what the team lost after finishing 13-5.

** An opportunity to compete for the first SEC regular season championship since 1978 and only the fourth SEC Tournament championship in program history.

** Approximately $400,000 in lost revenue from refunded season tickets, concessions, and missing out on the SEC and NCAA tournaments. The 2020 season was the first time in program history that reserved season tickets (2,297) were sold out.

** AU hit 51 doubles in 18 games, putting the team on pace to hit more than 178 this season, which would surpass the record of 165 set in 1997 and 98.

** An opportunity to lead the nation in batting after ending the season first with a .330 team average. AU ranked third in doubles (51), second in hits (210) and sixth in runs (158).

** AU was also sixth in the nation in strikeouts with 209 and on pace to shatter the school record of 629 set in 1997. AU is tied for third nationally with five shutouts and on pace to break the record of nine shutouts set in 1988.

** Rankin Woley had a team-high eight doubles, which put him on pace for 28. Todd Faulkner holds the school record with 27 doubles in 2000. Ryan Bliss was right behind Woley with seven doubles while Conor Davis and Judd Ward had six apiece.

** Cody Greenhill had 19 career saves, needing one more to tie Gregg Olson and Colter Bean for fourth in Auburn history. Greenhill needed six more to tie Steven Register for second (25) and 10 more to tie Finley Woodward for first (29).

** An opportunity for junior All-American Tanner Burns (3-1, 2.42 ERA, 32 K) to put together the best season of his career and to be the leader of a very strong weekend rotation that included junior Jack Owen (3-1, 3.43, 25) and junior Bailey Horn (3-1, 2.08, 27).

** First-year pitching coach Tim Hudson lost the opportunity to gain valuable experience by coaching and developing a talented and deep pitching staff over the course of a season. That group included 12 freshmen and sophomore pitchers whose development is on hold for now.

** A total of seven newcomers including five true freshmen had already accumulated 151 at-bats combined and will miss out on the experience of competing against SEC pitching and the postseason, and developing under the guidance of hitting coach Gabe Gross.

** Thompson was asked during a teleconference last week about not being able to pursue a second consecutive trip to the CWS.

“I’m just telling everybody that will listen to me that it just kind of feels petty and selfish to think about that,” Thompson said. “We’ve worked really hard and trying to pursue a College World Series is a realistic goal for us the last three years, including this one. It’s just been abruptly stopped. We were the last team not to qualify a couple of years ago and we made it last year. I think we were on that pursuit again.

“To bring that up seems selfish. I try to tell my guys when I talk to them ‘Let’s think about others.’ This is a great opportunity for us to grow and improve. Look for opportunities to make a difference as we follow every precaution. When we get back on that field again and a coach or somebody speaks to a young group and I have heard it over and over in my career as a player and a coach — never take anything for granted. I think that will have a new meaning when these young guys get back out on the baseball field again.

“I have heard my whole career you play this game like it’s your last on. I think going through this experience there is going to be some growth and improvement and understanding for us to never take things for granted again. I think that’s going to be a lesson learned in this process.”