One of the quarterbacks has to start with the first-team offense and that will be a good sign right off the bat who has stepped up the most this spring. The contenders include Joey Gatewood, Bo Nix, Malik Willis and Cord Sandberg.

Not surprisingly, it’s the quarterbacks where all four are still in contention for the starting job, at least according to Gus Malzahn. But we know that’s not entirely true and there’s been plenty of separation this spring. Malzahn won’t be able to hide those differences very well Saturday even with a vanilla approach on offense and quick whistles.

AUBURN | Auburn spring practice comes to an end Saturday afternoon with the A-Day game. In our preview, we’ll highlight the positions and players to watch on both sides of the ball starting with the offense.

As for Malzahn, this is what he had to say about the quarterback position Wednesday night, his last meeting with the media until postgame Saturday.

“We feel a lot more comfortable,” Malzahn said. “We got more information, but we’ve been challenging them, we’ve been straining them, putting them in a lot of different situations. That’s a very, very important position for us, but I feel more comfortable than when we started. Still though we are in a battle right now and they’re still competing.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH — OFFENSE

There are several players on offense that have earned consistent praise from the coaches and/or their teammates this spring starting at wide receiver with Marquis McClain, the only player on either side of the ball Malzahn has singled out this spring without prompting. Auburn needs several players to step up at the position and Matthew Hill is a young player to watch. At running back, JaTarvious Whitlow has stood out with his improved quickness and confidence and D.J. Williams has proven to be a workhorse this spring and should get a lot of carries Saturday.

Another interesting player to watch is Harold Joiner, who is playing both running back and wide receiver this spring, and could be a key player this fall. For those that like to watch the offense line, left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho has worked to improve his run blocking while right guard Mike Horton has worked to improve his pass blocking.

POSITION TO WATCH — DEFENSE

It’s got to be the linebackers where Auburn has to replace all three senior starters from last season including key team leader Deshaun Davis. It’s also the position that may have been the biggest surprise this spring with the development of K.J. Britt at middle linebacker, Chandler Wooten at middle and outside ‘backer along with two talented youngsters in Zakoby McClain and Owen Pappoe.

Those four should bring a lot of athleticism to the position, even more than last season, and Downhill Britt will bring a lot big hits.

PLAYERS TO WATCH — DEFENSE

The cornerbacks have earned a lot of praise this spring — particularly Noah Igbinoghene, Christian Tutt and Roger McCreary — and could be key playmakers during A-Day going up against some inexperienced quarterbacks and receivers.

T.D. Moultry has quietly had a good spring and gotten a lot of work with the first-team at Buck linebacker. There’s a lot of young talent to watch at Buck too like Richard Jibunor, Derick Hall and Colby Wooden.

Nick Coe is already an established veteran, but the fourth-year junior has been playing three positions this spring — Buck, defensive end and defensive tackle — just a couple of months after surgery on his wrist.

FORMAT

The 2019 A-Day game will look a lot like the previous few under Malzahn. It will feature the ones against the twos with 12-minute quarters in the first half and a running clock in the second.

The offense will wear blue jerseys with the Blue team quarterback in a green jersey and the Orange team quarterback in an orange jersey. The defense will be in white.

“We’ll let everybody play,” Malzahn said.