What SEC Tournament would look like if season ended today
Saturday could decide it all.
If No. 15 Auburn falls at No. 8 Kentucky in Lexington, where the Tigers are 2-45 all-time, the Wildcats will claim the SEC regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in Nashville for the SEC Tournament.
But if Bruce Pearl and company pull the upset, it could be a photo finish over the final two conference games.
Each Thursday until the conclusion of the SEC regular season, AuburnSports.com will take a glance at what the SEC Tournament bracket would look like if the season ended that day.
With the midweek games over, Auburn (24-4, 11-4 SEC) faces Kentucky (23-5, 13-2) at 2:45 p.m. CST inside Rupp Arena on Saturday before returning home Wednesday for Senior Night against Texas A&M.
Here's how the SEC bracket would look if the five-day tournament began today.
DAY 1 (first round)
Game 1: No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Georgia
Game 2: No. 11 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt
DAY 2 (second round)
Game 3: No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Alabama
Game 4: No. 5 Miss State vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Missouri
Game 6: No. 6 South Carolina vs. Game 2 winner
DAY 3 (quarterfinals)
Game 7: No. 1 Kentucky vs. Game 3 winner
Game 8: No. 4 LSU vs. Game 4 winner
Game 9: No. 2 Auburn vs. Game 5 winner
Game 10: No. 3 Florida vs. Game 6 winner
DAY 4 (semifinals)
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner
DAY 5 (championship)
Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner
------
BPI PROJECTED END-OF-YEAR STANDINGS
1. Kentucky (15-3)
2. Auburn (13-5)
3. LSU (12-6)
4. Florida (12-6)
5. Miss State (11-7)
6. South Carolina (10-8)
7. Alabama (9-9)
8. Texas A&M (8-10)
9. Tennessee (8-10)
10. Arkansas (8-10)
11. Missouri (7-11)
12. Ole Miss (6-12)
13. Georgia (5-13)
14. Vanderbilt (2-14)
