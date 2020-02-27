Saturday could decide it all.

If No. 15 Auburn falls at No. 8 Kentucky in Lexington, where the Tigers are 2-45 all-time, the Wildcats will claim the SEC regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in Nashville for the SEC Tournament.

But if Bruce Pearl and company pull the upset, it could be a photo finish over the final two conference games.

Each Thursday until the conclusion of the SEC regular season, AuburnSports.com will take a glance at what the SEC Tournament bracket would look like if the season ended that day.

With the midweek games over, Auburn (24-4, 11-4 SEC) faces Kentucky (23-5, 13-2) at 2:45 p.m. CST inside Rupp Arena on Saturday before returning home Wednesday for Senior Night against Texas A&M.

Here's how the SEC bracket would look if the five-day tournament began today.