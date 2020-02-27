News More News
What SEC Tournament would look like if season ended today

Nathan King • AuburnSports
Staff
@byNathanKing

Saturday could decide it all.

If No. 15 Auburn falls at No. 8 Kentucky in Lexington, where the Tigers are 2-45 all-time, the Wildcats will claim the SEC regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in Nashville for the SEC Tournament.

But if Bruce Pearl and company pull the upset, it could be a photo finish over the final two conference games.

Each Thursday until the conclusion of the SEC regular season, AuburnSports.com will take a glance at what the SEC Tournament bracket would look like if the season ended that day.

With the midweek games over, Auburn (24-4, 11-4 SEC) faces Kentucky (23-5, 13-2) at 2:45 p.m. CST inside Rupp Arena on Saturday before returning home Wednesday for Senior Night against Texas A&M.

Here's how the SEC bracket would look if the five-day tournament began today.

DAY 1 (first round)

Game 1: No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Georgia

Game 2: No. 11 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt

DAY 2 (second round)

Game 3: No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Alabama

Game 4: No. 5 Miss State vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Missouri

Game 6: No. 6 South Carolina vs. Game 2 winner

DAY 3 (quarterfinals)

Game 7: No. 1 Kentucky vs. Game 3 winner

Game 8: No. 4 LSU vs. Game 4 winner

Game 9: No. 2 Auburn vs. Game 5 winner

Game 10: No. 3 Florida vs. Game 6 winner

DAY 4 (semifinals)

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

DAY 5 (championship)

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

------

BPI PROJECTED END-OF-YEAR STANDINGS

1. Kentucky (15-3)

2. Auburn (13-5)

3. LSU (12-6)

4. Florida (12-6)

5. Miss State (11-7)

6. South Carolina (10-8)

7. Alabama (9-9)

8. Texas A&M (8-10)

9. Tennessee (8-10)

10. Arkansas (8-10)

11. Missouri (7-11)

12. Ole Miss (6-12)

13. Georgia (5-13)

14. Vanderbilt (2-14)

