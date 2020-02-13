The Southeastern Conference end-of-season picture is starting to get clearer.

Each Thursday until the conclusion of the SEC regular season, AuburnSports.com will take a glance at what the SEC Tournament bracket would look like if the season ended that day.

With the midweek games over, Auburn (22-2, 9-2 SEC) heads into the second weekend of February with the tiebreaker over both Kentucky and LSU for the No. 1 seed in Nashville.

Here's how that bracket would look if the five-day tournament began today.