What SEC Tournament would look like if season ended today

Nathan King • AuburnSports
The Southeastern Conference end-of-season picture is starting to get clearer.

Each Thursday until the conclusion of the SEC regular season, AuburnSports.com will take a glance at what the SEC Tournament bracket would look like if the season ended that day.

With the midweek games over, Auburn (22-2, 9-2 SEC) heads into the second weekend of February with the tiebreaker over both Kentucky and LSU for the No. 1 seed in Nashville.

Here's how that bracket would look if the five-day tournament began today.

DAY 1 (first round)

Game 1: No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 13 Georgia

Game 2: No. 11 Ole Miss vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt

DAY 2 (second round)

Game 3: No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 9 Texas A&M

Game 4: No. 5 South Carolina vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5: No. 7 Tennessee vs. No. 10 Arkansas

Game 6: No. 6 Miss State vs. Game 2 winner

DAY 3 (quarterfinals)

Game 7: No. 1 Auburn vs. Game 3 winner

Game 8: No. 4 Florida vs. Game 4 winner

Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky vs. Game 5 winner

Game 10: No. 3 LSU vs. Game 6 winner

DAY 4 (semifinals)

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

DAY 5 (championship)

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

BPI PROJECTED END-OF-YEAR STANDINGS

1. Auburn (14-4)*

2. Kentucky (14-4)*

3. LSU (13-5)

4. Florida (11-7)

5. South Carolina (10-8)

6. Miss State (10-8)

7. Tennessee (9-9)

8. Alabama (9-9)

9. Arkansas (8-10)

10. Ole Miss (7-11)

11. Texas A&M (6-12)

12. Missouri (6-12)

13. Georgia (4-14)

14. Vanderbilt (2-16)

* Auburn and Kentucky currently projected to share SEC regular-season championship

