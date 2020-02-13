What SEC Tournament would look like if season ended today
The Southeastern Conference end-of-season picture is starting to get clearer.
Each Thursday until the conclusion of the SEC regular season, AuburnSports.com will take a glance at what the SEC Tournament bracket would look like if the season ended that day.
With the midweek games over, Auburn (22-2, 9-2 SEC) heads into the second weekend of February with the tiebreaker over both Kentucky and LSU for the No. 1 seed in Nashville.
Here's how that bracket would look if the five-day tournament began today.
DAY 1 (first round)
Game 1: No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 13 Georgia
Game 2: No. 11 Ole Miss vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt
DAY 2 (second round)
Game 3: No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 9 Texas A&M
Game 4: No. 5 South Carolina vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5: No. 7 Tennessee vs. No. 10 Arkansas
Game 6: No. 6 Miss State vs. Game 2 winner
DAY 3 (quarterfinals)
Game 7: No. 1 Auburn vs. Game 3 winner
Game 8: No. 4 Florida vs. Game 4 winner
Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky vs. Game 5 winner
Game 10: No. 3 LSU vs. Game 6 winner
DAY 4 (semifinals)
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner
DAY 5 (championship)
Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner
BPI PROJECTED END-OF-YEAR STANDINGS
1. Auburn (14-4)*
2. Kentucky (14-4)*
3. LSU (13-5)
4. Florida (11-7)
5. South Carolina (10-8)
6. Miss State (10-8)
7. Tennessee (9-9)
8. Alabama (9-9)
9. Arkansas (8-10)
10. Ole Miss (7-11)
11. Texas A&M (6-12)
12. Missouri (6-12)
13. Georgia (4-14)
14. Vanderbilt (2-16)
* Auburn and Kentucky currently projected to share SEC regular-season championship
