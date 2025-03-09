Flowers 'loving every part' of Auburn

"I had expectations, but that blew everything out of the water," Flowers said. "You know, I came to see how they were working, they were competitive, they competed in everything they do. And it's a family. I could feel the energy."

A reclassified player in the 2025 class, Flowers took his official visit to Auburn over the weekend, his first trip to the Plains.

He's set to announce a commitment March 31 and Auburn is one of his finalists.

Cornerback J'Vari Flowers will have a decision at the end of this month.

From the moment he stepped on campus, it was an overall great time.

"It's been a great experience," Flowers said. "I've seen the campus, you know, I've been around, seen everything. You know, I didn't expect it to be like this. It's my first time here at Auburn. I'm loving every part of it."

Flowers, 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, is one of the top corners in the nation and spent lots of time with Auburn cornerbacks coach Wesley "Crime" McGriff. One thing Flowers appreciates about McGriff is how genuine he is.

"The same way you see him right now, he's going to be like that 24/7," Flowers said. "He’s never changing."

He also sat down for a conversation with head coach Hugh Freeze.

"I like his energy, his demeanor," Flowers said. "He wants to get Auburn back to the winning program it used to be."

Florida, Notre Dame, Miami and Notre Dame will all host him on official visits next, with North Carolina and Auburn also in the mix for his decision March 31.

"Auburn definitely shot to the top," Flowers said. "They're one of the top (schools)...Every school that says they're a family, but at Auburn, you can feel the family love going around."

What's he looking for when he takes these visits and a deeper look into a program?

"I'm looking just to play early," Flowers said. "That's going to come by working, staying humble, working hard. Doing my job, getting developed by the best coaches that I feel I can play for."