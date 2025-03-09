Tigers drop series to Mississippi State

Mississippi State scored in five out of its six innings at the plate, as the Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 9-4 to take the first conference series of the season. Auburn went just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position in the loss.

Auburn softball is in danger of being swept by Mississippi State.

SJ Geurin earned the start for Auburn, but it was a relatively short outing from the Oklahoma transfer. Geurin pitched 1.2 innings and gave up three runs before being Chalea Clemmons replaced her. Mississippi State tagged Clemmons for six runs over four innings of work.

KK McCrary put Auburn on the board in the fourth inning with a two-run home run, as the Tigers tried to rally. However, Mississippi State answered with its own two-run home run in the bottom of the frame.

Auburn's last scoring effort was the sixth inning, as Kyla Stroud recorded her first career hit, a two-run single. It once again was a three-run ballgame, but Mississippi State answered once more with two more runs in the bottom half of the inning.

The series finale is set for Monday evening at 7 p.m. CST on the SEC Network.