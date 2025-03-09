Chatterton leads Tigers to series win

AUBURN | A day after their worst outing of the season, Auburn’s pitching staff had one of their best. Christian Chatterton and Carson Myers combined to hold Old Dominion to six hits as the 20th-ranked Tigers won the rubber game of the series 7-3 Sunday afternoon at Plainsman Park. "There wasn’t much to say before the game today. We needed to play baseball and needed to rebound," said AU coach Butch Thompson. "To have a freshman absolutely take the ball and do it and then Carson Myers absolutely leaned on the strike zone."

Chatterton is 2-0 with a 2,66 ERA in four starts this season. (Photo by Grayson Belanger/Auburn athletics)

Advertisement

Auburn improves to 13-3. The Tigers won game one of the series 10-4 before blowing a seven-run lead in a 11-9 loss Saturday. Chatterton (2-0) earned the win allowing an unearned run on three hits and one walk in 5.2 innings. The freshman right-hander struck out six on 83 pitches. "I think I’m at a great spot with my off-speed pitches now," said Chatterton. "Just coming out landing breaking ball and attacking with the off-speed has been working really well." Myers earned his second save of the season holding the Monarchs to two runs on three hits over the final 3.1 innings. He struck out four and issued one walk. "We talk about all the time pounding the strike zone and making them beat us. Yesterday wasn’t the outcome we wanted but the response is really all that matters. I think our pitchers did a great job today," said shortstop Deric Fabian.