No concerns with Broome’s shoulder

AUBURN | Johni Broome has been a double-double-machine for No. 1 Auburn most of this season. But the senior, who has 17 double-doubles in 28 games, was held in check the last two with nine points and six rebounds in a win at No. 17 Kentucky and eight points and seven rebounds in a loss at No. 22 Texas A&M. It was well below Broome’s season averages of 18.0 points and 10.7 rebounds, but AU coach Bruce Pearl insists it wasn’t due to a lingering shoulder issue.

Broome leads AU with 92 assists but just had three combined in the last two games. (Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

“Look at the teams he played against: Kentucky and Texas A&M are two of the biggest teams on the schedule,” said Pearl. “And so I think part of it is a function of the fact that Texas A&M double teamed him every time he touched it. (Kentucky) had the size to play him 1-on-1, and because we shot the ball so well, he was fine to let those guys play inside-out basketball. “No, I'm not concerned at all.” Pearl, however, did admit that the physical nature of AU’s last couple of games did take a toll on the Tigers’ All-American. “He was pretty sore after the Texas A&M game,” said Pearl. “Just a lot of contact. More of it was just a stinger, which you've heard of, so he had a stinger. Just the physicality of the game.”