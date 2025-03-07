No concerns with Broome’s shoulder

AUBURN | Johni Broome has been a double-double-machine for No. 1 Auburn most of this season.
But the senior, who has 17 double-doubles in 28 games, was held in check the last two with nine points and six rebounds in a win at No. 17 Kentucky and eight points and seven rebounds in a loss at No. 22 Texas A&M.
It was well below Broome’s season averages of 18.0 points and 10.7 rebounds, but AU coach Bruce Pearl insists it wasn’t due to a lingering shoulder issue.
“Look at the teams he played against: Kentucky and Texas A&M are two of the biggest teams on the schedule,” said Pearl. “And so I think part of it is a function of the fact that Texas A&M double teamed him every time he touched it. (Kentucky) had the size to play him 1-on-1, and because we shot the ball so well, he was fine to let those guys play inside-out basketball.
“No, I'm not concerned at all.”
Pearl, however, did admit that the physical nature of AU’s last couple of games did take a toll on the Tigers’ All-American.
“He was pretty sore after the Texas A&M game,” said Pearl. “Just a lot of contact. More of it was just a stinger, which you've heard of, so he had a stinger. Just the physicality of the game.”
Broome has played through a shoulder injury most of the season after suffering a dislocation against Georgia State Dec. 17. He also missed two games in January with an ankle injury.
“It’s alright,” said Broome of his shoulder. “It was in a little bit of pain but, you know, that’s part of the game.”
Coming off the 82-73 loss at TAMU in which the Aggies had 29 second-chance points off 24 offensive rebounds, the Tigers will close out the regular season Saturday afternoon by hosting No. 7 Alabama.
“After a loss, you’re supposed to bounce back. And practice the next week is supposed to be a little tougher, a little bit more amped up,” said Broome. “We just lost to A&M. We have a bitter taste in our mouth. So we’re looking to come defend home court, our last game ever in Neville.”
Tip-off at Neville Arena is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.