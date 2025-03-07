Tigers top ODU

AUBURN | Deric Fabian and Chase Fralick provided the pop while John Armstrong stopped Old Dominion’s rally in its tracks. Fabian and Fralick drove in seven runs combined and Armstrong threw 2.2 shutout innings out off the bullpen to lead No. 20 Auburn to a 10-4 win over the Monarchs Friday night at Plainsman Park. "He got his sinker set again and I could see the two different fastballs, the sinker that got under right-handers and the four-seamer that was up a little bit," said AU coach Butch Thompson on Armstrong.

Armstrong allowed just one hit, an infield single in the eighth inning. (Photo by David Gray/Auburn athletics)

"It looked like the best version of himself. That helps us. That was one of the biggest positives coming out of tonight, seeing him kind of restored." The Tigers improve to 12-2 on the season. After ODU cut the lead to 5-4 in the top of sixth, Fabian hit a solo home run in the bottom of the inning and a RBI-single in the seventh. Fralick added a two-out, bases-loaded double to plate three more in the seventh. "I fought off some good pitches there and got a pitch I could handle and put a good swing on it," said Fralick. "It was kinda the dagger late in the game. So it felt really good to kind of shut everything down in that game." Armstrong (1-0) came in with two runners on and one out in the sixth, retiring eight of the nine batters he faced to earn the win. He struck out two and didn’t issue a walk. "It’s a big confidence booster, for sure," said Armstrong, who was slowed by an illness last week. "But that could have been anybody out of the pen tonight. It was good to feel good physically. So just getting back out there was really exciting for me." Ryan Hetzler threw a perfect ninth with two strikeouts. "I have been searching for this for a week or so and calling it out. Those two guys did an amazing job tonight," said Thompson.