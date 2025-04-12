Five-star feels like 'big priority'

"I talk to him over the phone a lot," Jones said. "It's been good just to see him in person more than I did before. So it was just good."

The five-star from Mobile, Ala., made the trip for the Tigers' A-Day open practice, getting to spend some extended time with Roc Bellantoni for the first time.

Five-star edge rusher Anthony "Tank" Jones returned to Auburn for the first time since last fall.

While on the visit, Jones spent some time catching up with head coach Hugh Freeze before things got going in Jordan Hare Stadium.

"It was good," Jones said. "It was short, but I talked to him over the phone a lot and just keeping up with life and stuff. Just asking me how I'm doing and stuff, how my family's doing. It was good."

Things then got going on the field, as Jones paid close attention to the defense.

"I loved the energy out here," Jones said. "It was just great getting back here...I love the energy. The D-line, they were making like every tackle and just everybody moving around and stuff. It was just good."

Auburn's had a coaching change at Jones' position since his last visit, with Josh Aldridge leaving for East Carolina. Bellantoni is now in his second stint at Auburn and the relationship with Jones is continuing to grow.

"He's going to keep it real with you," Jones said. "Gave me a lot of knowledge and stuff. He was just life advice. So he was just good."

Jones has not yet set up any official visits, but considers Auburn as "a top school" in his recruitment. He plans to take an official visit with Auburn, as he spreads his official visits out throughout the summer and the fall.

"I feel like I'm a big priority," Jones said. "They always make it clear that I'm a big priority every time I come up here. So I just enjoy it. Just take it in. Be humble about it."