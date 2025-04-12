Transformative offseason for Amaris

AUBURN | The potential has always been there for Amaris Williams. There’s a reason Rivals rated him a top 100 overall recruit and the nation’s No. 6 strongside defensive end in the 2024 class. While Williams didn’t flash enough of that ability as a freshman last season, he’s poised to show much more in the 2025.

Williams should be a big part of Auburn's D-line this fall. (Photo by Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

“Amaris' growth is exponential from last year to this year,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. For Williams, it wasn’t necessarily about getting bigger and stronger and faster to compete in the Power 4. It was more about his maturity and personal growth on and off the field. “Last year, my freshman year, I wasn't doing right off the field like I was supposed to. That translated,” said Williams. “I didn't perform how I wanted to. This year, I feel like I'm doing everything right, keeping on track, staying on track, doing what I was supposed to do. Springtime, I've been balling.” Williams was a player that didn’t always listen and wasn’t fully engaged last year. Now. it’s the complete opposite. His defensive line coach, Vontrell King-Williams, has called him one of the hardest working players through winter workouts and spring drills. “He’s in the fight with us. It’s awesome to see it,” said King-Williams. “That’s the thing for a lot of those young guys. Coming in, yeah you’re a 5-star and you have high expectations and all those things, but everything happens for different people at different times. Just trusting the process and going through it, I think he’s going to be a great example of that.”