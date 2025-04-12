Humbled Thompson looking for big season

That person was KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who led the Tigers with 50 catches for 981 yards. With him gone, Thompson hopes to see more opportunities on the field. The problem is that Hugh Freeze and his coaching staff brought in more talented receivers from high school and through the portal. One of those is Horatio Fields, who arrives as a veteran presence after playing at Wake Forest for four seasons. He sees the potential that Thompson has.

"It was very humbling," Thompson said. "You come out of high school being a star -- I had to have patience with myself. I knew I had a good person in front of me, and I looked at him as a role model and picked up on a lot of his traits, a lot of things he did. And I put that into my game this year."

Perry Thompson's freshman year didn't go as he expected. The 4-star wide receiver saw fellow newcomers Cam Coleman and Malcolm Simmons play consistently for Auburn while he caught just five passes for 126 yards and a score, not appearing in the season's final two games.

"Perry is very talented, especially for his size," Fields said. "I want him to know that all he needs to do is take the next step. Especially in the game of football, you've got to grow up. It takes maturity and it takes growing up. He knows that, and he made that step."

Freeze has had conversations with the wide receiver about players such as DK Metcalf and Van Jefferson, who didn't play early in their college careers but went on to big things. The Auburn coach has also seen some improvement from Thompson this spring.

"There's a process to this for most people in this league and, man, just be patient with the process," Freeze said. "And I think he's starting to see the success that comes with that. And as long as he continues to be consistent in his efforts, he's talented enough to be a real good weapon for us. And I think you saw that today in some of the contested catches he made in the Skelly period."

Thompson did shine on Saturday as Auburn went through a normal practice in Jordan-Hare Stadium, making a few nice catches, including a one-hander for a touchdown during individual drills. It was a new experience for him as he decided not to arrive at Auburn until last summer, missing all of spring practice.

"Looking at it now, I wish I came in the spring -- because those months passed and I was at home, and I could have gotten way more coaching and other things from being up here," Thompson said.

Now, he hopes to continue a push for more playing time in one of the best wide receiver groups Auburn has had in quite some time.

"A big season," Thompson said. "I've been getting used in practice a lot of different ways than last year. A lot of stuff based off my skill sets and what I can contribute to the offense."