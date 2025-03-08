Tigers aiming for Tide sweep

No. 1 Auburn closes the regular season against No. 7 Alabama at home on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers handled business against the Crimson Tide previously this season, picking up a 94-85 win at Coleman Coliseum. A win for Auburn would cap off the best regular season in program history, but the Tigers expect the Crimson Tide to show up ready to play. “We played one of our best games in Tuscaloosa,” AU coach Bruce Pearl said. “Obviously, Alabama's the No. 1 offensive team, as far as number of points scored, perhaps the best 3-point shooting team in college basketball, and one of the better offensive rebounding teams in the country.”

(Photo by Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers)

Auburn has struggled in games where it has been outperformed on the offensive glass. Alabama has done well in this area this season, making boxing out a priority for the Tigers. “Obviously, that was a factor in a couple of our losses, particularly the losses to Texas A&M in Florida,” Pearl said. “And Alabama is right there as far as crashing the offensive glass and running all up and through you. They do a great job pursuing the ball.” Auburn’s ability to contain Alabama guard Mark Sears will greatly affect its success on Saturday. Sears is averaging 19.5 points per game this season and scored 18 in the previous meeting between the teams. “Just a great player. He's a great winner, one of the best competitors I've ever gone against,” Pearl said of Sears. “And obviously his ability to score tough 2s around the basket, his ability to make plays, his ability to shoot with unbelievable range. He gets to the foul line a lot, and you know, so obviously, he's just a great, great player.” Alabama coach Nate Oats confirmed that forward Derrion Reed is the only member of the Crimson Tide who will be unable to play.