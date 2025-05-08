Tight end target gives the latest

"It was good to have all the Auburn guys through," Jacobson said. "It was really busy last week. A ton of coaches came through, especially Tuesday, but you know, it just means a lot that these programs care and take the time to come and see me here. It was just great having them through."

In late April, three Auburn staff members headed to Waukee, Iowa, to see one of the Tigers' top tight end targets.

Jacobson checked off his first of several official visits planned for this summer with a recent trip to Stanford, with Texas A&M, Auburn, Florida State and Notre Dame all scheduled to host him on officials in June. Iowa State and Missouri are also well in the mix to get an official visit.

"I think the biggest thing for me on my OVs will be just really getting to know the strength staff," Jacobson said. "That's what I'm going to be around pretty much every day. That's kind of a big thing I picked up on and then just really sitting down and talking football in depth."

On his latest visit to Auburn on April 11, Jacobson met Auburn strength and conditioning coach Dom Studzinksi.

"I think he's a great dude," Jacobson said. "You can tell, like I watched a little bit of one of the workouts in there and the guys just were having fun in there, enjoying themselves, could be themselves, joke around, all that stuff...I think that's something that's big for me because obviously I don't want to be walking in somewhere that I feel like I can't be myself or that type of thing."

Jacobson is a do-it-all tight end — he can catch the ball or put his hand in the ground and do the dirty work as a blocking tight end in the run game. It's his versatility that the staff likes and Nix highlighted the need for elite tight ends in his offense, that runs a lot of 12 personnel.

"I think anytime the offensive coordinator from the school flies out to Waukee, Iowa, to come see a kid, I mean, that definitely means a ton to me," Jacobson said. "I think it's super impressive on their behalf and just obviously really excites me about Auburn."

Aigamaua also was part of the crew that visited Jacobson.

"I think coach Ben and I have one of the strongest relationships out of all the programs that are recruiting me," Jacobson said. "I think he just does a great job of constantly reaching out, texting, calling, FaceTiming and all that type of stuff and checking in on me, seeing how I'm doing and then also not overdoing it, which I appreciate a ton as well."

Jacobson will return to Auburn June 13-15 for his official visit.