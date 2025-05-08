Tigers take down Gamecocks

After allowing South Carolina’s Nathan Hall to drive in Blake Jackson on a double to right-center, Cam Tilly did not give up another run. Through five innings on the mound, the sophomore right-hander gave up two hits, walked four batters and struck out six.

The Tigers (34-15, 14-11 SEC) had an explosive night at the plate, beating the Gamecocks (26-24, 5-20 SEC) 24-2.

AUBURN |Following its series win over No. 12 Tennessee on the road last weekend, No. 8 Auburn stayed hot in its series opener against South Carolina.

"It's honestly really easy," Tilly said of getting the start on a night when the team is on fire at the plate.

Auburn’s offensive explosion started in the bottom of the second inning when it put five runs across the plate. The Tigers added seven more in the fourth and three in the fifth, quickly building a 15-1 lead. A nine-run burst in the fifth inning pushed the Tigers across the 20 threshold, helping them cap off one of the most dominant conference wins in program history.

Chris Rembert went three-for-five with six RBIs. He sent a three-run homer over the wall in left-center field in the third inning.

Eric Guevara and Chase Fralick each had a four-hit performance with five RBIs and one RBI, respectively. Deric Fabian and Ike Irish each had a two-hit performance, combining for five RBIs.

"You see the guy in front of you do it (get a hit), it gives your more confidence," Guevara said. "It's about getting the guy behind you to the plate."

This was the second weekend in a row that the Gamecocks allowed a team to score more than 20 runs. They gave up 22 runs against Florida in a game last weekend. As a result of Auburn’s dominance at the plate, bench players such as Eric Snow, Addison Klepsch and Bristol Carter had the opportunity to finish the game.

The second game of the series is set for Friday at 1 p.m. CT. It can be streamed on SEC Network+. A win would give the Tigers their fourth series win in a row.