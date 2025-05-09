Blocton driven to succeed

“Last season, I was just trying to show I belonged on the field,,” said Blocton. “Last year, I was just trying to hold the gap, trying not to be wrong, do just enough to stay on the field.

After playing in all 12 games including two starts as a true freshman last season, Blocton is working to take his game up several more levels.

“This year, I’m trying to be the best in the country.”

Blocton finished with 16 tackles, four tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks last fall. Defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams is pushing Blocton to make a similar jump that Keldric Faulk made from his freshman to sophomore season a year ago.

“Challenging him to continue to have a big offseason,” said King-Williams. “I will say this, he’s a very smart football player. He’s a student of the game. Being more detailed with him like I’m talking to a coach more than a player has been one of those interesting things that has happened throughout the offseason.”

Blocton is also taking a bigger leadership role with the defense, especially when it comes to working with some of Auburn’s talented young defensive linemen in Malik Autry, Jourdin Crawford and Darrion Smith.

“I have just been embracing my role as a leader and then trying to show the younger guys the right way to do stuff so we can all build up each other and all be successful this season,” said Blocton.

Auburn opens the season Aug. 29 at Baylor.