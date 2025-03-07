STULTZ: Tigers deserve Neville at its best

In a college basketball world where loyalty from players isn't always the top priority, this Auburn team is full of those who have endeared themselves to the fan base, stayed when it would have been easier to go elsewhere and get more minutes and have worn the Auburn jersey with pride and, more importantly, dignity.

No class deserves to hear the roar of The Jungle one more time at an epic decibel more than the Tigers playing in their last game on Saturday against Alabama.

There have been Auburn teams full of seniors who went through Senior Night in Beard-Eaves Coliseum and Neville Arena that deserved a lot of love.

The easiest guys to point out are Dylan Cardwell and Chris Moore. These two men have been a mainstay for the Tigers for the past five years, coming in with the 2020 recruiting class and committed to turning this program into a powerhouse. They followed in the footsteps of Jared Harper, Bryce Brown, Horace Spencer, Malik Dunbar and Chuma Okeke, who showed what this program could be with a run to the Final Four and what it took to get there.

Moore has seen his minutes dwindle each season and, despite that, has remained the leader that the locker room listens to when he speaks up.

Cardwell? Well, his story has been told time and time again. He has become the most beloved player in Auburn basketball history and, if he wants, could one day be an even more influential figure for the university he has so proudly represented with a friendly wave and smile during his time on the Plains.

Both could have complained about playing time and seen greener pastures, but they stayed committed.

Of course, the same can be said for Johni Broome. When he arrived from Morehead State, Bruce Pearl knew that he had a talent on his hands. Still, no one could have predicted the meteoric rise that Broome has taken over the last three seasons, becoming one of the faces of college basketball while leading the Tigers to one of the favorites for the national title.

Saturday will be the last time Auburn fans will be able to cheer for Denver Jones, who has converted himself from a pure scorer into one of the best defensive guards in the country.

As for Chad Baker-Mazara and Chaney Johnson? They could get another season but still deserve just as much appreciation as those who will be suiting up in Neville for the last time.

So here is my challenge to those lucky enough to have tickets for the home closer. Get in your seats early. Actually, scratch that. Get to your seats early, and don't sit down the entire game. Forget about the extra cocktail you can sneak in in the scholarship section. That can wait until after the game.

And here is my challenge to those students who have camped out for days to secure a seat in the most hostile student section in college basketball. Yell until you can't yell anymore, and then find another level in your voice. Make every possession for the Crimson Tide a nightmare in hearing. Leave your mark on these Auburn players to the point where they tell their grandchildren about the time they played in the most remarkable atmosphere in history.

Cardwell. Moore. Broome. Jones. Add in Miles Kelly, Ja'Heim Hudson, JP Pegues and Addarin Scott. These guys will have plenty of emotion inside them as they take the floor for the final time.

This game might not mean much in the long run, as Pearl's team has much more important goals than a win against the Tide. But it still means a lot.

It's the job of the 9,121-plus in Neville to make sure they realize how important they are to this program, fan base and university. For two-plus hours, show them that.

Neville Arena should be at its absolute best on Saturday. It's the right thing to do and what this team deserves.