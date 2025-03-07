Published Mar 7, 2025
VIDEO: Pearl Press Conference
circle avatar
Jay G. Tate  •  AuburnSports
Publisher
Twitter
@JayGTate
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

The Auburn head coach stops by to discuss his team's second matchup with Alabama, his hope for a reasonably congenial environment inside Neville Arena on Saturday plus an update on G Denver Jones' ankle injury.