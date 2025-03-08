Auburn stumbles in SEC opener

Auburn led Mississippi State in the fifth inning, but a defensive error prolonged the inning, allowing the Bulldogs to plate three unearned runs and hold on to win 5-4.

It's only the Tigers' second loss of the season.

Auburn fell behind in the second inning after former Tiger Jessie Blaine put Mississippi State on the board with an RBI double.

Four of the Tigers' seven hits came in a three-run third inning, where Anna Wohlers had a two-run double and later scored on an error by Mississippi State. The Bulldogs got one back in the bottom of the frame, but the fifth inning is where Auburn ran into trouble.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Auburn committed a fielding error, allowing the tying run to cross while also giving Mississippi State a chance to take the lead. The Bulldogs did so in the next at bat, with another run crossing on another error later in the inning.

Auburn pushed a run across in the seventh inning courtesy AnnaLea Adams' RBI double, but the Tigers never found a way to get Adams home.

The series continues Sunday at 5:30 p.m. CST on SEC Network.