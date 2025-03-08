Broome’s message to CBM: ‘Learn from his mistakes’

AUBURN | In a tight, close game against Auburn’s biggest rival, Chad Baker-Mazara could have made a difference. Instead, he watched the final 16 minutes of the game from the locker room after earning a Flagrant-2 foul. It comes nearly a year after Baker-Mazara was ejected early from Auburn’s opening round upset loss to Yale in the NCAA Tournament.

Baker-Mazara has become a target for teams trying to get goad him into a technical foul. (Photo by Zach Balnd/Auburn athletics)

“This is his second time having it, and obviously we're not as good a team without him,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl, who added he didn’t see the infraction in real time. “He takes a lot of contact. He gets hit a lot, and he can't – if it was some sort of retaliation, he just can't retaliate.” Video replay clearly showed Baker-Mazara elbowing Alabama’s Chris Youngblood in the back of the head. With one of AU’s top playmakers sidelined, No. 7 Alabama was able to pull out a 93-91 overtime win against No. 1 Auburn in Neville Arena. The technical foul, which came with 10:52 left in the second half, meant many of AU’s regulars had to play extra minutes. It showed in overtime with Alabama out-rebounding Auburn 7-3 including five offensive boards. Of the Tide’s 14 overtime points, six came on second chances.