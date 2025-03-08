Monarchs feast on Auburn’s bullpen

AUBURN | Old Dominion struck for five runs in the seventh and four more in the eighth to erase a seven-run deficit and beat No. 20 Auburn 11-9 Saturday night at Plainsman Park.
The Tigers fall to 12-3 overall.
"There was never a time when we were like, ‘We’re up seven and you’ll just throw somebody.’ We threw guys that we count on to win a series tonight, and nobody got comfortable on the mound," said AU coach Butch Thompson. "That was disappointing on the mound tonight, for sure."
The Monarchs feasted on four AU relievers for the nine runs in the seventh and eighth.
Dylan Watts allowed four runs on three hits and one walk in 0.1 innings, Hayden Murphy one run on two hits in 0.2 innings, Griffin Graves three runs on two hits and a walk in 0.2 innings and Parker Carlson one run on one hit in 0.1 innings.
Kainen Jorge hit the three-run, game-winning home run off of Carlson with two outs. Graves (1-1) took the loss.
Auburn scored a run in the second, three more in the third and five in the fourth to build a 9-2 lead, but had just one hit, a single, over the final five innings.
"I thought we looked surprised when they came all the way back, and we just couldn’t reset and settle back in the ballgame," said Thompson. "The swings were not as good the second half of the ballgame. That’s why it felt so much like two different games on the mound and at the plate."
Eric Snow, Cooper McMurray, Deric Fabian and Cade Belyeu had two hits apiece. Snow, McMurray, Belyeu and Ike Irish had two RBI’s apiece. McMurray hits his fifth home run of the season in the fourth.
AU starter Cade Fisher allowed a run on two hits in 2.0 innings. He struck out four and walked one.
Cam Tilly allowed one run on one hit in 3.0 innings out of the bullpen. The sophomore right-hander walked three and struck out three on 54 pitches.
The rubber game of the series will be Sunday at 3:30 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.