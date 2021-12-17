What's left on the board for Auburn's 2022 class
Auburn signed 16 players on Wednesday's Signing Day but some top targets still remain ahead of February's Signing Day.It's also worth noting that Auburn's DE commit Caden Story did not sign with Au...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news