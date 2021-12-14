What If: Auburn’s 2022 class
AUBURN | With one day to go until the start of the early signing period, Auburn’s 2022 class has the potential to make a big move up the team rankings.
How far? That remains to be seen.
The Tigers currently sit at No. 30 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings with 1,373 points from 14 commitments.
We’ll take a look at four potential finishes, and how they could affect AU’s final ranking.
FANTASTIC FINISH
Finish: Auburn lands almost all of its remaining top targets.
Tigers land: RB Justin Williams, WR Darrius Clemons, OL Julian Armella, DL Khurtiss Perry, DL Jeffrey M’ba, DL Enyce Sledge, LB Robert Woodyard, LB DeMario Tolan, DB JaDarian Rhym, DB Keionte Scott
Total points: 2,387
Current rank: 7th
BMATT’S FINISH
Finish: The current predicted finish by Bryan Matthews.
Tigers land: WR Darrius Clemons, DL Khurtiss Perry, DT Enyce Sledge, DL Jeffrey M’ba, LB Robert Woodyard, DB JaDarian Rhym, DB Keionte Scott
Total points: 2,137
Current rank: 9th
ASSASSIN’S FINISH
Finish: The current predicted finish by Christian Clemente.
Tigers land: WR Camden Brown, DL Khurtiss Perry, DT Enyce Sledge, DL Jeffrey M’ba, LB Robert Woodyard, DB JaDarian Rhym, DB Keionte Scott
Total points: 2,088
Current rank: 9th
SOLID FINISH
Finish: Auburn wins some and loses some in the final days.
Tigers land: OL Anez Cooper, DT Enyce Sledge, DL Jeffrey M’ba, LB Robert Woodyard, DB JaDarian Rhym, DB Keionte Scott
Total points: 1,941
Current rank: 9th
Below are the points totals for each remaining target. You can see how Rivals comes up with their rankings formula HERE. Some important notes…
** When compiling the points total, only the top 20 players in the class are counted. So if AU signs 22, then you drop off the two lowest ranked players such as Alex McPherson (60) or one or more of the 5.6 3-stars (75), which are Powell Gordon, Jay Fair and Caleb Wooden.
** Other schools will gain and lose commitments over the next two days (more gain) so the final rankings will trend a little lower in each scenario.
** There’s also the late signing period on Feb. 2 to take into account for the final rankings.
RB TreVonte’ Citizen 174
RB Justin Williams 142
WR Darrius Clemons 154
WR Camden Brown 105
OL Jalen Farmer 90
OL Anez Cooper 45
OL Julian Armella 213
OL Malik Agbo 139
OL/DL Antavious Woody 149
DL Khurtiss Perry 147
DT Enyce Sledge 60
DT Tyre West 153
DT Jeffrey M’ba 105
DT Chris McClellan 151
DE Nyjalik Kelly 155
LB Robert Woodyard 139
LB DeMario Tolan 120
DB JaDarian Rhym 114
DB Keionte Scott 105