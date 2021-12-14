What If: Auburn’s 2022 class

We’ll take a look at four potential finishes, and how they could affect AU’s final ranking.

How far? That remains to be seen.

AUBURN | With one day to go until the start of the early signing period, Auburn’s 2022 class has the potential to make a big move up the team rankings.

FANTASTIC FINISH

Finish: Auburn lands almost all of its remaining top targets.

Tigers land: RB Justin Williams, WR Darrius Clemons, OL Julian Armella, DL Khurtiss Perry, DL Jeffrey M’ba, DL Enyce Sledge, LB Robert Woodyard, LB DeMario Tolan, DB JaDarian Rhym, DB Keionte Scott

Total points: 2,387

Current rank: 7th

BMATT’S FINISH

Finish: The current predicted finish by Bryan Matthews.

Tigers land: WR Darrius Clemons, DL Khurtiss Perry, DT Enyce Sledge, DL Jeffrey M’ba, LB Robert Woodyard, DB JaDarian Rhym, DB Keionte Scott

Total points: 2,137

Current rank: 9th

ASSASSIN’S FINISH

Finish: The current predicted finish by Christian Clemente.

Tigers land: WR Camden Brown, DL Khurtiss Perry, DT Enyce Sledge, DL Jeffrey M’ba, LB Robert Woodyard, DB JaDarian Rhym, DB Keionte Scott

Total points: 2,088

Current rank: 9th

SOLID FINISH

Finish: Auburn wins some and loses some in the final days.

Tigers land: OL Anez Cooper, DT Enyce Sledge, DL Jeffrey M’ba, LB Robert Woodyard, DB JaDarian Rhym, DB Keionte Scott

Total points: 1,941

Current rank: 9th

Below are the points totals for each remaining target. You can see how Rivals comes up with their rankings formula HERE. Some important notes…

** When compiling the points total, only the top 20 players in the class are counted. So if AU signs 22, then you drop off the two lowest ranked players such as Alex McPherson (60) or one or more of the 5.6 3-stars (75), which are Powell Gordon, Jay Fair and Caleb Wooden.

** Other schools will gain and lose commitments over the next two days (more gain) so the final rankings will trend a little lower in each scenario.

** There’s also the late signing period on Feb. 2 to take into account for the final rankings.

RB TreVonte’ Citizen 174

RB Justin Williams 142

WR Darrius Clemons 154

WR Camden Brown 105

OL Jalen Farmer 90

OL Anez Cooper 45

OL Julian Armella 213

OL Malik Agbo 139

OL/DL Antavious Woody 149

DL Khurtiss Perry 147

DT Enyce Sledge 60

DT Tyre West 153

DT Jeffrey M’ba 105

DT Chris McClellan 151

DE Nyjalik Kelly 155

LB Robert Woodyard 139

LB DeMario Tolan 120

DB JaDarian Rhym 114

DB Keionte Scott 105