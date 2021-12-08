What If: Auburn’s 2022 class

The Tigers currently sit at No. 38 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings with 1,188 points. AU has 13 current commits but for the purposes of this analysis, we’ll reduce that to 12 commits and 1,113 points due to the unlikeliness that Drew Bobo remains in this class.

How far? That remains to be seen.

AUBURN | With just a week to go until the start of the early signing period, Auburn’s 2022 class has the potential to move up the team rankings.

We’ll take a look at three potential finishes, all with 10 additional signees that would bring Auburn’s class total to 22.

SCENARIO A

Finish: Auburn lands most of its remaining top targets

Tigers land: RB TreVonte’ Citizen, WR Darrius Clemons, OL Julian Armella, OL/DL Antavious Woody, DL Khurtiss Perry, DT Tyre West, LB Robert Woodyard, LB DeMario Tolan, DB Austin Ausberry, DB JaDarian Rhym

Total points: 2,352

Current rank: 7th

SCENARIO B

Finish: Auburn wins more than it loses down the stretch

Tigers land: RB Justin Williams, WR Darrius Clemons, OL/DL Antavious Woody, DL Khurtiss Perry, DT Tyre West, DT Enyce Sledge, LB Robert Woodyard, DB Austin Ausberry, DB Keionte Scott, DB Marquise Gilbert

Total points: 2,228 (approximate)

Current rank: 8th

SCENARIO C

Finish: A solid finish that fills most needs

Tigers land: RB Justin Williams, WR Darrius Clemons, OL Jalen Farmer, OL Anez Cooper, DL Khurtiss Perry, DT Enyce Sledge, LB Robert Woodyard, DB Austin Ausberry, DB Keionte Scott, DB Marquise Gilbert

Total points: 2,076 (approximate)

Current rank: 9th

Below are the points totals for each remaining target. You can see how Rivals comes up with their points total formula based on ranking HERE. Some important notes…

** The rankings are currently being updated so some of the totals could change in the coming hours and days.

** The two JUCO defensive backs, Scott and Gilbert, are not currently ranked so I gave them what I would consider a conservative 75 points each, which equates to a 5.6 3-star. They could certainly be ranked higher or perhaps lower.

** When compiling the points total, only the top 20 players in the class are counted. So if AU signs 22, then you drop off the two lowest ranked players. To make this easy, I just subtracted 75 points from AU’s current total by taking out Bobo, which gave AU 1,113. I then took out two more players, Alex McPherson (60) and one of the 5.6 3-stars (75), which are Gordon, Fair and Wooden to get to 978. I then added the 10 projected signees to the 978 to get the total for each scenario.

** Other schools will gain and lose commitments over the next seven days (more gain) so the final rankings will likely trend a little lower in each scenario. For instance, if you plug AU's projected totals into last year's final rankings, AU finishes: A (11th), B (13th) or C (15th). But those 2021 totals also included the late signing period.

** Lastly, I chose 10 to make it simple. Auburn could close with nine or perhaps 11 or 12 depending on how things shake out. There’s also the late signing period to keep in account for the final rankings.

** If you would like to do your own scenario, pick your players and add the total to 978. Player points as of Wednesday morning, Dec. 8…

RB TreVonte’ Citizen 174

RB Justin Williams 142

WR Darrius Clemons 155

WR Camden Brown 105

WR Marquarius White 90

OL Jalen Farmer 60

OL Anez Cooper 45

OL Julian Armella 214

OL Malik Agbo 139

OL/DL Antavious Woody 149

DL Khurtiss Perry 147

DT Enyce Sledge 60

DT Tyre West 153

DT Jeffrey M’Ba 90

DE Nyjalik Kelly 156

DT Chris McClellan 152

LB Robert Woodyard 139

LB DeMario Tolan 120

LB T.J. Dudley 143

LB Deuce Spurlock 60

DB Austin Ausberry 155

DB JaDarian Rhym 115

DB Keionte Scott (75)

DB Marquise Gilbert (75)