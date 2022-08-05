What Connor Lew's commitment to Miami means for Auburn

Auburn offensive line target Connor Lew just committed to Miami. It was a recruiting battle that Auburn was in, along with Clemson and Georgia, but ultimately lost to Mario Cristobal in South Beach. The Tigers were strong in the fight for the Kennesaw, Ga., native, but have now missed on a top target along the offensive line. Who's next up on the Tigers' radar and what's the latest in their recruitment?

Vysen Lang could be Auburn's next offensive line commit. (Rivals.com)

Vysen Lang will be a name to watch in the coming months, as the Pike Road, Ala., native seemingly begins the final stages of his recruitment. It will be several months before a decision, though, as Lang is just beginning to set up official visits. He was on campus for Auburn's Big Cat Weekend July 30 and it seems like Auburn could be the favorite right now. Lang dropped a top six schools at the beginning of the month which includes Auburn, Georgia, Texas, LSU, Arkansas and Tennessee. One of those five will lack an official visit, but it won't be Auburn, as Lang stated during Big Cat that an official will happen.



Another Big Cat visitor, Gernorris Wilson, also has plans to make an official visit to Auburn. The 6-foot-5 lineman out of Lakeland, Fla., noted that Auburn was among his top five schools, along with Oregon, Missouri, Georgia Tech and South Florida. He's got a great relationship with both offensive line coach Will Friend and analyst Joe Bernardi. Wilson is a team player and willing to play wherever Auburn can use him, whether that be at tackle or at guard.

Although committed to Georgia, Auburn is working hard to flip Johnathan "Bo" Hughley. The Tigers have been persistent — he's someone they want to build their offensive line around in the future. Hughley visited with several of his high school teammates for Big Cat Weekend, including Ohio State commit Jelani Thurman, Auburn commit Terrance Love and 2024 quarterback Air Noland. He's still firm in his commitment to Georgia, and whether or not Auburn is able to change that remains unseen, only time will tell.

DJ Chester was not at Big Cat Weekend, but took an official visit to Auburn in June. Auburn likes him at guard, his natural position. Chester listed Auburn in his top 12 schools back in May, along with Miami, Ole Miss, Florida A&M, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, USC, South Carolina, LSU, Florida State and North Carolina State.