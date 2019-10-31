Before its final drive, Auburn had 91 yards of offense in the second half against LSU. And if a 70-yard run from D.J. Williams on its opening play of the third quarter is removed, Auburn's offense averaged 1.3 yards per play and had three first downs in the second half prior to the last series. But then the Tigers went 49 yards in four plays, with a struggling Bo Nix suddenly rifling three straight completions — including a back-shoulder throw and a slant both into tight windows — for 32 yards and a touchdown. It was the true freshman quarterback's best string of passes in the game by far.

Seth Williams (18) has eight touchdowns in eight games for Auburn this season. (Todd Van Emst / Auburn Athletics)

"It's just a sense of urgency," Seth Williams said of scoring in the 2-minute situation. "We knew we had to score. Like, we had to try to get the game back in our hands, like we just knew it. ... We knew we had to score on any drive, but that drive I just felt like the offense knew we had to score." Obviously, LSU's defense, down two scores, was playing to prevent the big play. But its corners were still pressing, which Auburn took advantage of. CBS's Brad Nessler said it best when he called the first play of the drive, a shallow drag to Anthony Schwartz for 11 yards and a first down: "Nix throws it calmly." Gus Malzahn gave his quarterback an easy completion — on first down, no less, where Auburn had been struggling to pick up decent yardage and get ahead of the chains — with H-back Jay Jay Wilson picking Schwartz's defender before the catch.

"Once you get a couple of short completions in, everything opens up," Williams said. But Auburn can't run the 2-minute offense every drive. So what can it do to increase that sense of urgency on other possessions? "We try to get the urgency going during the game, too, but you know, like crazy things happen in the middle of the game," Williams said. Williams noted that he liked Auburn's game plan in the 23-20 loss at LSU, but he said that those "crazy things" were mostly the penalties — especially the ones that, again, put the Tigers behind the chains on key possessions, adding they "sucked the momentum out the offense.” But Nix's inaccuracy hurt the offense, too. Williams admitted he and his freshman QB weren't completely in sync against LSU and need to focus on the "little things." "Big games, like you've got know how to produce in big games," Williams said of where Nix needs to improve. "That's all it is. But he's going to get there. He's a freshman."