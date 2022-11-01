“He separated himself from our guards,” Pearl said. “He was going to be a starter somewhere — whether at 1, 2 or 3. I’m not really sure which one because he gave us great versatility.”

It’s a major strength for Pearl’s team. So much so that Pearl was penciling in Westry as a starter prior to the freshman's injury.

At 6-foot-6, the freshman has the ability to run the show while also being able to play the wing.

Chance Westry is unlike any player Bruce Pearl has had at Auburn.

In early October, Westry underwent surgery to clean up issues he was having with his knee.

The freshman is a "few weeks away" from returning according to Pearl.

“Chance is doing good,” Pearl said. “Just would love to get a little bit of swelling out to let him do a little bit more. That swelling coming out will determine how quickly we can get him back.”

Prior to the injury, the freshman had been one of Auburn’s top players in Israel and throughout the summer.

Against the Israel all-star team, he dropped 18 points and seven steals.

Westry missed all of fall practice and his return is a bit up in the air.

“Chance was clearly one of our top guards through the summer,” Pearl said. “Chance has pretty much missed the fall... what is he going to be like when he's back? Cause we'll be starting to play right around then. That'll be a bit of a challenge.”



