Steiner, from Houston County in Warner Robins, Ga., chose Auburn over offers from Stanford, LSU, Georgia Tech and Florida, among others.

“The staff, the strength and conditioning program, the school — I really like a lot (about Auburn),” Steiner told Rivals.com. “It is a family setting and it is close to home.”



Steiner’s relationship with linebackers coach Travis Williams played a big role in his choice to commit to Auburn. The two have developed a strong bond during Steiner’s recruitment.

“I love Coach T-Will,” Steiner said. “He’s not overbearing with how he communicates with his players. He’s very genuine with his players and wants the best for his players. That’s what every player wants. They want to have a personal connection with a coach that really cares about them and it’s visible with him.”

Steiner, who is ranked the No. 6 inside linebacker, is Auburn’s 13th commitment and third linebacker in the 2020 class. Auburn also has commitments from Rivals100 linebacker Trenton Simpson and three-star Cam Riley.

Steiner committed to Auburn while participating at The Opening Finals in Frisco, Texas. He showed his athleticism by claiming the highest score in the Football Rating Championship. Steiner scored 148.17 after running a 4.51-second 40-yard dash, a 40.2-inch vertical leap, a 4.0-second shuttle and a 42.5-feet powerball.