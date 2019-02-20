A familiar face returns to Auburn's defensive backs room.

Shortly after Greg Brown left Auburn for Purdue, Gus Malzahn has hired his replacement, and it's someone familiar with this staff. Wesley McGriff has been hired as one of Auburn's two defensive backs coaches. McGriff returns to a staff he was a part of before leaving to take Ole Miss' defensive coordinator post.

"We're excited to have Wesley return to our program," Malzahn said. "He is an outstanding coach and recruiter. He brings great passion and energy and will be a great fit with our defensive staff."

McGriff served on Auburn's staff in 2016 as a co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach.

"I'm very appreciative and excited to be rejoining Coach Malzahn and the staff at Auburn," McGriff said. "Auburn is a program with outstanding players, coaches and tradition. Coach Malzahn is a great coach and leader and I look forward to helping Auburn win championships."

In 2018, the Rebels ranked 13th out of 14 SEC teams in passing defense, allowing 261.7 yards per game. Auburn ranked ninth in the SEC in passing defense during McGriff's previous stay with the Tigers.

McGriff's return to Auburn comes with familiarity. He worked under Kevin Steele during his first season on the Plains. The re-hired Auburn defensive backs coach played a role in taking and signing starting safety Daniel Thomas who will be a fixture in the Tigers' defense in 2019.

McGriff replaces Brown who chose to take the same post at Purdue, one of many suitors who attempted to steal Auburn's defensive backs coach. Brown helped coach Auburn to 5th and 7th in the SEC the last two seasons in passing defense.

Brown's loss will be felt, but McGriff's previous connection to the program will make this a smoother transition than most position coaching changes.