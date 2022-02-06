Green: ‘We just got winners’

“We just got winners, you know. No matter what the circumstance is, we believe in each other,” said Wendell Green after scoring 19 in the win over the Bulldogs.

The Tigers scored the final four points at Georgia Saturday to prevail 74-72 and win their nation-best 19th consecutive game.

AUBURN | No. 1 Auburn keeps finding a way and the its winning streak keeps growing.

“We’re 22-1 for a reason. We got winners. We believe we can win it against any team in the country, and we got big-time players that are going to make big-time plays. It just worked out today.”

Auburn has trailed by double-digits in four of its road games and won all four. AU is 7-0 in road games while the rest of the SEC is 27-56.

The Tigers seven consecutive toad wins is the second-longest streak in school history. The 1957-58 and 1958-59 teams combined for eight consecutive wins on the road and also holds the school record with 30 consecutive wins.

A record-tying eighth straight road win won’t come easy. Auburn travels to Fayetteville Tuesday night to face an Arkansas team that has won eight consecutive games and climbed into a two-way tie with Tennessee for third in the SEC, a game behind Kentucky in second and three games behind Auburn.

One of Bruce Pearl’s biggest concerns is getting his players, who looked sluggish against UGA in the second half, back at peak performance for their showdown against the Hawgs.

“I've got to really think about the next three days of practice,” said Pearl. “I may not practice until we play Tuesday. Seriously. I mean, we may watch film, we may stretch, we may get some shots. Because I don't even know how much I'm going to move them around.”

Tip-off at Bud Walton Arena is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.