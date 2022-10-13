AUBURN | Two weeks into Auburn’s preseason practice and several player are stepping up. Bruce Pearl singled out one in particular on Wednesday. “Wendell (Green) has really been consistent,” said AU’s 8th-year head coach. “I like when one of your hardest workers is standing out and winning drills and things like that.”

Green has a lot of range on 3-pointers and is a playmaker with the ball. (Auburn athletics)

A junior, Green transferred to Auburn from Eastern Kentucky last year. He was used mainly as the team’s sixth man last season averaging 11.9 points and 5.1 assists. With Zep Jasper playing more of the off-guard position, Green is on track to start at point guard in 2022-23. Jasper, who missed Wednesday’s practice with flu-like symptoms, started 32 games at point last season. “I would say that two out of the five spots, I know who’s going to start right now. Means three spots are still open,” said Pearl, who also praised shooting guard K.D. Johnson for being more consistent. It’s at the 3, 4 and 5 where the competition is tighter. Allen Flanigan returned this week after missing time for personal reasons. Competing with Flanigan at small forward is Chris Moore and Lior Berman. “He did have a great summer and there’s been some carryover,” said Pearl of Moore. “But he’s getting pushed by Lior. He’ll get pushed by Al. Chance (Westry) will be back in a few weeks. So it will probably be a moving target. “At the end of the summer, Chris was right there having a chance to start at the position. He’s still right there.”