Green off to hot start
AUBURN | Two weeks into Auburn’s preseason practice and several player are stepping up.
Bruce Pearl singled out one in particular on Wednesday.
“Wendell (Green) has really been consistent,” said AU’s 8th-year head coach. “I like when one of your hardest workers is standing out and winning drills and things like that.”
A junior, Green transferred to Auburn from Eastern Kentucky last year. He was used mainly as the team’s sixth man last season averaging 11.9 points and 5.1 assists.
With Zep Jasper playing more of the off-guard position, Green is on track to start at point guard in 2022-23. Jasper, who missed Wednesday’s practice with flu-like symptoms, started 32 games at point last season.
“I would say that two out of the five spots, I know who’s going to start right now. Means three spots are still open,” said Pearl, who also praised shooting guard K.D. Johnson for being more consistent.
It’s at the 3, 4 and 5 where the competition is tighter. Allen Flanigan returned this week after missing time for personal reasons. Competing with Flanigan at small forward is Chris Moore and Lior Berman.
“He did have a great summer and there’s been some carryover,” said Pearl of Moore. “But he’s getting pushed by Lior. He’ll get pushed by Al. Chance (Westry) will be back in a few weeks. So it will probably be a moving target.
“At the end of the summer, Chris was right there having a chance to start at the position. He’s still right there.”
At power forward, senior Jaylin Williams is trying to fend off talented freshman Yohan Traore while junior Dylan Cardwell, senior Babatunde Akingbola and Morehead State transfer Johni Broome are competing at center.
“The frontline guys, it’s somebody different everyday and I think that’s because they’re all good,” said Pearl. “So it’s going to be to see who’s going to separate themselves from a really good group.
“I think Jaylin and Yo are head-to-head. Dylan and Johni are head-to-head. Stretch is close. We’ve got really good depth."
Pearl added that Westry, who underwent arthroscopic knee surgery last week, should return in three to four weeks.
Auburn held its Pro Day Wednesday with a workout and scrimmage in front of NBA scouts.
“Just a very special day today,” said Pearl. “In my wildest dreams would I think that we’d have a pro day and have 28 of 30 NBA clubs here. It’s been that way the last four or five years and I just cannot take it for granted.”
The Tiger will host an exhibition game against UAH Nov. 2 and open the season Nov. 7 against George Mason at Neville Arena.