Green leads Auburn’s 3-point barrage

The sophomore unloaded with three long 3-pointers to spark a 16-1 run and stretch No. 18 Auburn’s lead to 30 points midway through the second half. The Tigers went on to beat the Cornhuskers 99-68 Saturday in the Holiday Hoopsgiving at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.

Just when Nebraska was trying to sneak back in the game, Wendell Green started dropping bombs.

“I just know the rest of my teammates believe in me,” said Green. “Once I hit one, you know, I can hit three or four or five. Just always being self-confident and believing in myself.”

Green finished with 19 points on 7 of 12 shooting including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc. He added six rebounds, six assists, two steals and two turnovers in 26 minutes.

“Man, Wendell was unbelievable,” said Wes Flanigan, who filled in as acting head coach due to Bruce Pearl’s two-game suspension. “He had a great week of practice. We talk to guys all the time about preparation before the games, which leads to, most times, a guy playing well.”

Auburn’s defense powered the win, forcing 20 turnovers that were converted into 30 points. AU had a season-high 16 steals and blocked five shots, scoring 48 fast-break points. AU had just eight turnovers of their own and won the rebounding battle 36-33.

“When we get down and we guard, we’re pretty good, and that’s when you see us go on those runs,” said Flanigan. “I think we had a 14-0 run in that second half where right before that we were a little lackadaisical. Obviously, I talked to them a little bit in our huddle and our team responded. Our guys responded. They’re a resilient group.

“They worked really hard, man, the whole offseason. I just think that if we can stay injury-free, keep getting better, keep trusting each other, this team has got a chance to do something special.”

Auburn took control of the game with an 18-2 run midway through the first half capped by a steal and dunk by Jabari Smith to give AU a 28-11 lead. Smith finished with a game-high 21 points on 7 of 13 shooting and added five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Devan Cambridge had 14 points, shooting 6 of 8 from the floor, K.D. Johnson 12 and Jaylin Williams 10. Walker Kessler had five points, seven rebounds, two assists, five steals and one blocked shot.

The Tigers return to action Tuesday night against North Alabama. Tip-off at Auburn Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.