Week begins with big-time commit
AUBURN | It was the exact start to the week that Auburn wanted and needed.
Rivals100 defensive back Austin Ausberry committed to the Tigers Monday. The 4-star from University Lab in Baton Rouge, La., chose Auburn over LSU, Alabama, Florida, Notre Dame and Michigan.
“For the next three or four years, I’ll be taking my talents to Auburn University. War Eagle,” Ausberry said on CBS Sports HQ. “It was just a gut feeling and I felt like that was the right decision for me and my family.”
Rated the nation’s No. 90 overall player and the No. 6 safety in the country by Rivals, Ausberry immediately becomes the highest-ranked commitment in AU’s 2022 class.
Ausberry is expected to enroll this summer. He can play cornerback, nickel or safety.
"I’m bringing everything I can bring," he said. "I want to try to win a championship there. Bring great culture. It’s a great culture and just join in the brotherhood at Auburn."
Ausberry officially visited LSU in December but returned this weekend to meet the new staff.
Ausberry is AU’s 14th commitment in the 2022 class.