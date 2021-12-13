Week begins with big-time commit

AUBURN | It was the exact start to the week that Auburn wanted and needed.

Rivals100 defensive back Austin Ausberry committed to the Tigers Monday. The 4-star from University Lab in Baton Rouge, La., chose Auburn over LSU, Alabama, Florida, Notre Dame and Michigan.

“For the next three or four years, I’ll be taking my talents to Auburn University. War Eagle,” Ausberry said on CBS Sports HQ. “It was just a gut feeling and I felt like that was the right decision for me and my family.”