Clay Wedin has been all-Auburn since his commitment. Despite the change in leadership that happened in late October, Wedin has remained firm in his commitment to the program, regardless of the coaching staff. Earlier this week, Wedin received an in-home visit from both new and old faces on Auburn's staff. Kendall Simmons, who took over offensive line coach duties late in the season and new tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua both visited Wedin in his Tampa home Monday. "It was a really good visit," Wedin said. "Just kinda hanging around with them like family."

The conversations covered a variety of topics including Looney Toons, Transformers and hunting white-tail deer before transitioning to more football-related topics. "We were talking about that and kinda how the transition will be once I get to Auburn in January," Wedin said. "How things will start rolling and picking up once I get there." Wedin's met Simmons several times, but this was his first opportunity to meet Aigamaua, who followed Hugh Freeze from Liberty to Auburn. "He’s a really great guy and great coach," Wedin said of Aigamaua. "He played for Coach Freeze, so he’ll be able to show a different aspect of Auburn, seeing that he played for him." The 6-foot-6 offensive lineman has yet to meet Freeze in person, but has talked over the phone with the program's new head coach. "I really like some of the culture he brings," Wedin said of Freeze. "He’s had a great background of winning at all of his previous programs and I am very confident that he will do that here at Auburn as well."