"I really like Coach Thornton," Wedin said. "I got to spend some more time in-depth with him yesterday, kinda see his philosophies and his culture and what he demands from the unit and was really impressed by that."

Auburn hired Jake Thornton as its offensive line coach a little over a week ago and Wedin is ready to go. He's familiarized himself with Thornton's background as a coach and got to know him better during his official visit over the weekend.

Thornton came to Auburn after spending the previous two seasons in the same position at Ole Miss. His track record of developing players while with the Rebels sticks out to Wedin, especially at the rate Thornton does so.

"He’s got a great background so far," Wedin said. "When he was at Ole Miss, he had two redshirt freshman All-Americans, so he can develop people in a short time, which is awesome."

Auburn also picked up another offensive line commit over the weekend, Tyler Johnson. Wedin spent time with Johnson and Miami commit Connor Lew, who were also on official visits.

"That’s a really big grab for us, I’m really happy to have [Johnson] part of the family," Wedin said. "I talked to Connor a little bit, he’s a really good guy, heck of a ball player and would love to have him part of the program."