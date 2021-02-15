AuburnSports - Weather delays Tuesday's basketball game

Weather delays Tuesday's basketball game
A winter storm in Mississippi and northwest Alabama has delayed Auburn's basketball game set for Tuesday against Mississippi State.
The SEC announced Monday evening the game is rescheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m. CST.
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl made sure to note that it’s simply the weather that caused a delay and not anything COVID-19 related.
“It’s all weather-related,” Pearl said.
The game was originally set to be played Tuesday night at 8 p.m. CST.
