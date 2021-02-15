AuburnSports - Weather delays Tuesday's basketball game

The SEC announced Monday evening the game is rescheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m. CST.

A winter storm in Mississippi and northwest Alabama has delayed Auburn's basketball game set for Tuesday against Mississippi State.

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl made sure to note that it’s simply the weather that caused a delay and not anything COVID-19 related.

“It’s all weather-related,” Pearl said.

The game was originally set to be played Tuesday night at 8 p.m. CST.