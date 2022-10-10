We're nearing the midway point in the season for high school football, as some of Auburn's commits were out in action again. Some team-leading blocks, multiple scores and double-digit tackle performances highlight this week's edition of Weagle Watch.

Gernorris Wilson, 2023 OT (Lakeland) Lakeland shut out its opponent 38-0 last week on the road to move to 5-0 on the season. Wilson led the offensive line in pancake blocks, recording six of them in the win.





Daquayvious Sorey, 2023 WR (Chipley) Sorey had another big performance for Chipley last week, when the Tigers pulled out a 33-28 road victory over Maclay. The Auburn wide receiver commit pulled in eight catches for 113 yards receiving, while scoring two touchdowns. He's now over the 500 yards receiving mark this season and one more game should easily push him over the 600 mark.

Daquayvious Sorey Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs Carries Yards Rushing 32 584 9 4 68

Ashley Williams Jr., 2023 Edge (Zachary) It was an absolute monster night for Williams on national television last week. The edge rusher totaled 11 tackles and two sacks in Zachary's 33-6 win over Woodlawn-B.R. on ESPN's Game of the Week.

Ashley Williams Season Stats Tackles Sacks TFL Pass Deflections 23 7.5 6 2

Terrance Love, 2023 S (Langston Hughes) It was a minimal day on the stat sheet for Auburn's safety commit. Love had two tackles in another Langston Hughes slaughter, by a score of 59-0 over East Paulding.

Terrance Love Season Stats Tackles Pass Deflections Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 23 1 5 144 3

Adam Hopkins, 2023 WR (Thomas County Central) Hopkins was not nearly as involved in the offense as he typically is last week when Thomas County Central traveled to Tift County. The Yellow Jackets won 42-7 and Hopkins had three receptions for 17 yards in the win.