Weagle Watch: Wilson leads team in blocks
We're nearing the midway point in the season for high school football, as some of Auburn's commits were out in action again.
Some team-leading blocks, multiple scores and double-digit tackle performances highlight this week's edition of Weagle Watch.
Gernorris Wilson, 2023 OT (Lakeland)
Lakeland shut out its opponent 38-0 last week on the road to move to 5-0 on the season. Wilson led the offensive line in pancake blocks, recording six of them in the win.
Daquayvious Sorey, 2023 WR (Chipley)
Sorey had another big performance for Chipley last week, when the Tigers pulled out a 33-28 road victory over Maclay. The Auburn wide receiver commit pulled in eight catches for 113 yards receiving, while scoring two touchdowns.
He's now over the 500 yards receiving mark this season and one more game should easily push him over the 600 mark.
|Receptions
|Yards Receiving
|Receiving TDs
|Carries
|Yards Rushing
|
32
|
584
|
9
|
4
|
68
Ashley Williams Jr., 2023 Edge (Zachary)
It was an absolute monster night for Williams on national television last week. The edge rusher totaled 11 tackles and two sacks in Zachary's 33-6 win over Woodlawn-B.R. on ESPN's Game of the Week.
|Tackles
|Sacks
|TFL
|Pass Deflections
|
23
|
7.5
|
6
|
2
Terrance Love, 2023 S (Langston Hughes)
It was a minimal day on the stat sheet for Auburn's safety commit. Love had two tackles in another Langston Hughes slaughter, by a score of 59-0 over East Paulding.
|Tackles
|Pass Deflections
|Receptions
|Yards Receiving
|Receiving TDs
|
23
|
1
|
5
|
144
|
3
Adam Hopkins, 2023 WR (Thomas County Central)
Hopkins was not nearly as involved in the offense as he typically is last week when Thomas County Central traveled to Tift County. The Yellow Jackets won 42-7 and Hopkins had three receptions for 17 yards in the win.
|Receptions
|Yards Receiving
|Receiving TDs
|Carries
|Yards Rushing
|
20
|
293
|
5
|
4
|
33
Bye week: Bradyn Joiner — 2023 C (Auburn), Wilky Denaud — 2023 Edge (John Carroll), Jamarrion Harkless — 2023 DT (Frederick Douglass).
DNP: Jeremiah Cobb — 2023 RB (Montgomery Catholic)
No stats yet: Jacorious "JC" Hart — 2023 CB (Loachapoka), A'Mon Lane — 2024 CB (Moody), Adrian Posse — 2024 QB (Edison)