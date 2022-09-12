Several teams that Auburn commits belong to went 4-0 this week, while one suffered a gut-wrenching loss to a new rival. Still, the future Tigers were out and about, with most of them leading their team in statistical categories regardless of the outcome. Here's how some of Auburn's commits did in their respective games.

Karmello English had a season-high eight catches last week. (Chad Simmons / Rivals.com)

Karmello English, 2023 WR (Central) It was a brutal loss for Central, as the Red Devils were walked off on a field goal in the final seconds by Opelika, 17-14. English still put up one of his better games this season, though. He recorded a season-high eight catches for 82 yards, both of which led the team in a game that was a tough, defensive battle.

Karmello English Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 24 285 1

Jeremiah Cobb, 2023 RB (Montgomery Catholic) It seems that Cobb is bound to score at least twice in every game and in Montgomery Catholic's 58-0 shutout win over Slocomb, it held more than true. Cobb scored in multiple ways, scoring two rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns. On the ground, he had 14 carries for 116 yards, continuing his streak of four straight games in triple digits for rushing yardage. He also had three receptions that went for 72 yards, putting him over 100 yards receiving on the season.

Jeremiah Cobb Season Stats Carries Yards Rushing Rushing TDs Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 58 670 13 8 166 3

Jacorious "JC" Hart, 2023 CB (Loachapoka) Loachapoka is 4-0 this season and JC Hart is a big reason why. The 6-foot-2 athlete that Auburn is recruiting as a corner had three receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown on offense, while making five tackles and breaking up a pass on defense. The Indians defeated Central 48-12, their largest margin of victory this season.

JC Hart Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs Tackles Interceptions 17 307 3 15 1

Daquayvious Sorey, 2023 WR (Chipley) Sorey was kept out of the end zone last week, but still managed over 100 total yards on offense. He had four carries for 68 yards rushing and four receptions for 71 yards receiving in Chipley's 18-0 win over Holmes County.

Daquayvious Sorey Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs Carries Yards Rushing 16 325 4 4 68

Bradyn Joiner, 2023 C (Auburn) Joiner went another week without allowing a sack on the offensive line in Auburn's 31-0 shutout victory over Jefferson Davis. He's yet to allow a sack this season and tacked on seven knockdowns to his season total.

Bradyn Joiner Season Stats Knockdowns Sacks Allowed Sacks (Defense) 29 0 1.5

Ashley Williams Jr., 2023 Edge (Zachary) Zachary is now 2-0 on its young season after defeating John Curtis Christian 40-21 last week. Williams had four tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass deflection in the win. Note: Season stats unavailable.