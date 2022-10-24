The regular season in winding down for some of Auburn's commits, while others still have a couple weeks left. Here's how some of the commits did in their respective games last week in another edition of Weagle Watch.

Daquayvious Sorey scored three times in Chipley's win last week. (Rivals.com)

Daquayvious Sorey, 2023 WR (Chipley) If a touchdown was scored during Chipley's win over Bozeman last week, there was a good chance that the Auburn commit hauled it in. Sorey scored a season-high three times on just four receptions, totaling 115 yards receiving. He also had two carries for 20 yards rushing as Chipley continues its undefeated season with two games remaining.

Daquayvious Sorey Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs Carries Yards Rushing 42 790 12 6 88

Jeremiah Cobb, 2023 RB (Montgomery Catholic) Andalusia limited Cobb from reaching his common triple-digit mark in rushing yardage, but its defensive efforts were not enough to slow him down in the receiving game. Cobb put up 82 yards rushing on 14 carries, but exploded for 203 yards receiving on seven receptions. One of his receptions went for six points, his fifth receiving touchdown of the season. He was hard to stop in the regular season and will challenge any defense he faces in the playoffs, which the Knights will enter at 10-0.

Jeremiah Cobb Season Stats Carries Yards Rushing Rushing TDs Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 102 1,262 19 16 377 5

Terrance Love, 2023 S (Langston Hughes) How good has Langston Hughes been lately? The Panthers have outscored their previous five opponents 253-10. In the most recent thrashing, a 41-0 victory over Newnan, Love was active on both sides of the ball with Bryan Harsin and Zac Etheridge in attendance. He had two receptions for 28 yards on offense and four tackles on defense. Next up for Langston Hughes is South Paulding, which is led by Kansas QB commit Kasen Weisman.

Terrance Love Season Stats Tackles Pass Deflections Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 27 1 7 172 3

Bradyn Joiner, 2023 C (Auburn) We've seen Joiner play on both sides of the ball this season, but not so much in recent weeks. Joiner found his way back to the defensive line last week when Auburn traveled to Prattville, recording a tackle and two QB hurries. On the offensive line, where Joiner will play at Auburn, he continued to protect his quarterback. He's yet to give up a sack this season, and in the 37-29 win over Prattville, he had five knockdowns. Complete season stats unavailable.

Adam Hopkins, 2023 WR (Thomas County Central) Hopkins reeled in three catches for 35 yards in Thomas County Central's win over Houston County.

Adam Hopkins Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs Carries Yards Rushing 23 328 5 4 33

Jacorious "JC" Hart, 2023 CB (Loachapoka) It was a light game for Hart, as Loachapoka has already clinched home-field advantage for the first round of the playoffs. Hart had two receptions for 17 yards receiving, a tackle on defense and a 23-yard punt return. Complete season stats unavailable.

Jamarrion Harkless, 2023 DL (Frederick Douglass) There has yet to be a team able to keep things close with Frederick Douglass High, as the Broncos continue to dominate their opponents en route to a 9-0 start. Harkless had a tackle and half of a tackle for loss during the contest last week, a 58-13 victory.

Jamarrion Harkless Season Stats Tackles TFL Sacks FR 9 5 1 1

Clay Wedin, 2023 OL (Carrollwood Day) Wedin does not keep up with his personal stats, but he's certain about one thing. He's not going to give up a sack and he didn't on Thursday. Complete season stats unavailable.