Weagle Watch: Love has big week
A couple of Auburn commits had their games moved to Monday due to Hurricane Ian, so this week's Weagle Watch is coming in a day later than normal.
Nearly every Auburn commit saw their team get a victory, though, with some playing crucial roles. Let's get right into another weekly report of how Auburn's commits did last week.
Terrance Love, 2023 S (Langston Hughes)
Love might have had the best performance by an Auburn commit last week, scoring two touchdowns on two receptions for a total of 54 yards receiving. On the defensive side, he also recorded two tackles in the 40-7 road win at Alexander.
|Tackles
|Receptions
|Yards Receiving
|Receiving TDs
|
21
|
5
|
144
|
3
Jacorious "JC" Hart, 2023 CB (Loachapoka)
Complete stats are still unknown, but Hart contributed in a big way in Loachapoka's win, per usual. The Indians shut out Calhoun 50-0 in a road win where Hart had two touchdowns, one of which was a punt return.
Hart continues to impress on all sides of the ball and be the star player on Loachapoka's team, which remains undefeated.
|Tackles
|Interceptions
|Touchdowns
|
16
|
2
|
7
Jamarrion Harkless, 2023 DL (Frederick Douglass)
Harkless scooped up a fumble in Frederick Douglass' 57-0 win over Grant County and ran it into the end zone for a touchdown. Complete stats are still unavailable.
|Tackles
|TFLs
|Sacks
|Fumble Recoveries
|
8
|
4.5
|
1
|
1
Jeremiah Cobb, 2023 RB (Montgomery Catholic)
It was easily Cobb's slowest week on the field this season, carrying the ball just four times for 32 yards rushing.
The typically triple-digit rusher will look to bounce back with a stronger performance next week.
|Carries
|Yards Rushing
|Rushing TDs
|Receptions
|Yards Receiving
|Receiving TDs
|
78
|
1,045
|
17
|
9
|
174
|
4
Adam Hopkins, 2023 WR (Thomas County Central)
Hopkins had three touches in the Yellow Jacket's 48-21 win over Veterans. He had one carry for six yards rushing and two receptions for 15 yards receiving.
|Carries
|Yards Rushing
|Receptions
|Yards Receiving
|Receiving TDs
|
4
|
33
|
17
|
276
|
5
Adrian Posse, 2024 QB (Edison)
While Posse's complete stats are still unavailable, it should be noted that he led his team to his first victory as quarterback at Edison High. His debut last week was spoiled by a loss, but this week the Red Raiders dominated LaSalle, 45-8.
Bye week: 2023 WR Daquayvious Sorey
No stats yet: 2023 C Bradyn Joiner, 2023 OL Gernorris Wilson, 2023 Edge Wilky Denaud, 2023 Edge Ashley Williams, 2024 CB A'Mon Lane.