A couple of Auburn commits had their games moved to Monday due to Hurricane Ian, so this week's Weagle Watch is coming in a day later than normal. Nearly every Auburn commit saw their team get a victory, though, with some playing crucial roles. Let's get right into another weekly report of how Auburn's commits did last week.

Terrance Love scored two touchdown in Langston Hughes' 40-7 win over Alexander. (Rivals.com)

Terrance Love, 2023 S (Langston Hughes) Love might have had the best performance by an Auburn commit last week, scoring two touchdowns on two receptions for a total of 54 yards receiving. On the defensive side, he also recorded two tackles in the 40-7 road win at Alexander.

Terrance Love Season Stats Tackles Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 21 5 144 3

Jacorious "JC" Hart, 2023 CB (Loachapoka) Complete stats are still unknown, but Hart contributed in a big way in Loachapoka's win, per usual. The Indians shut out Calhoun 50-0 in a road win where Hart had two touchdowns, one of which was a punt return. Hart continues to impress on all sides of the ball and be the star player on Loachapoka's team, which remains undefeated.

JC Hart Season Stats Tackles Interceptions Touchdowns 16 2 7

Jamarrion Harkless, 2023 DL (Frederick Douglass) Harkless scooped up a fumble in Frederick Douglass' 57-0 win over Grant County and ran it into the end zone for a touchdown. Complete stats are still unavailable.

Jamarrion Harkless Season Stats Tackles TFLs Sacks Fumble Recoveries 8 4.5 1 1

Jeremiah Cobb, 2023 RB (Montgomery Catholic) It was easily Cobb's slowest week on the field this season, carrying the ball just four times for 32 yards rushing. The typically triple-digit rusher will look to bounce back with a stronger performance next week.



Jeremiah Cobb Season Stats Carries Yards Rushing Rushing TDs Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 78 1,045 17 9 174 4

Adam Hopkins, 2023 WR (Thomas County Central) Hopkins had three touches in the Yellow Jacket's 48-21 win over Veterans. He had one carry for six yards rushing and two receptions for 15 yards receiving.

Adam Hopkins Season Stats Carries Yards Rushing Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 4 33 17 276 5