There's a new member in this edition of Weagle Watch, after wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey committed to Auburn last week. The Tigers' latest commit showcased his talents just hours after his commitment ceremony, putting up big numbers in his season opener. Jeremiah Cobb had another high-scoring week, Terrance Love showed up to play and Jacorious Hart was playing everywhere again.

Daquayvious Sorey had a big opening game for Chipley after committing to Auburn hours earlier. (Rivals.com)

Daquayvious Sorey - 2023 WR (Chipley) Hours after announcing his commitment to Auburn, Sorey took the field for the final first game of his high school career. He had six receptions for 145 yards and two receiving touchdowns in Chipley's 41-0 blowout over Rutherford. Sorey also played special teams, returning two punts for a total of 46 yards.

Daquayvious Sorey Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs PR Yards 6 145 2 46

Jeremiah Cobb — 2023 RB (Montgomery Catholic) Another week, another defense smoked by the 4-star running back. Cobb continued to do it all in the backfield — running, receiving, scoring. He rushed for 134 yards on 10 attempts with three touchdowns. Through the air, Cobb had 33 yards receiving on three catches and a touchdown. It aided Montgomery Catholic to a 60-7 win over the Alabama Christian Academy.

Jeremiah Cobb Season Stats Carries Yards Rushing Rushing TDs Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 27 349 6 5 94 1

Terrance Love — 2023 S (Langston Hughes) Langston Hughes defeated McEachern 47-21 and Love contributed on both sides of the ball. On offense, he had two receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Love led the team with seven tackles.

Terrance Love Season Stats Tackles Pass Breakups Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 10 1 3 94 1

Jacorious "JC" Hart — 2023 CB (Loachapoka) His head coach says that Hart never gets tired. It might be true. Hart had five receptions for a little over 100 yards receiving on offense of Loachapoka. On defense, where Hart is being recruited by Auburn, he recorded five tackles.

JC Hart Season Stats Tackles Pass Breakups Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs PR Yards 7 1 10 182 1 63

Bradyn Joiner – 2023 C (Auburn) It was another successful week for the No. 1 center prospect out of Auburn, which defeated Enterprise 31-21 in a road contest. Joiner had nine knockdowns and allowed no sacks on the offensive Line.

Bradyn Joiner Season Stats Knockdowns Sacks Allowed 14 0

Karmello English — 2023 WR (Central-Phenix City) English is still seeking his second touchdown, after scoring the first of Central's points of the season in the season opener. In the 38-0 win over Smiths Station, English had five receptions for 89 yards receiving. On special teams, he had 38 return yards on two punt returns.

Karmello English Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs PR Yards 10 132 1 38

A'Mon Lane, 2024 CB — (Moody) There are no stats collected for Lane right now on the defensive side of the ball, his primary position. However, he had a catch for five yards on offense.