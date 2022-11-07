News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-07 12:50:27 -0600') }} football Edit

Weagle Watch: Joiner knocks 'em down

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Staff
@CalebJ_Rivals
Originally from Helena, Ala.

Five Auburn commits began their final playoff push of their high school careers last week, while others are still wrapping up their regular season. Each playoff contender saw their team get first-round victories, as championship hopes are kept alive.

Here's how some of Auburn's commits did in their games last week.

Bradyn Joiner helped lead Auburn High to a 35-17 win over Fairhope.
Bradyn Joiner helped lead Auburn High to a 35-17 win over Fairhope. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Bradyn Joiner, 2023 C (Auburn)

If a defensive lineman tried to burst through Joiner last week, they likely ended up on the ground. The offensive line commit had 11 knockdowns during Auburn High's 35-17 first-round win over Fairhope last week. Joiner also didn't allow a sack in the victory.

Season stats unavailable.

Jeremiah Cobb, 2023 RB (Montgomery Catholic)

For just the second time this season, Cobb was kept out of the end zone. It didn't help Bayside Academy much, as four passing touchdowns by Montgomery Catholic put the Admirals away with ease, 41-13, in the first round of the playoffs.

While Cobb didn't score, he still broke out for 205 yards rushing on 19 carries, his third game over 200 yards on the ground.

Jeremiah Cobb Season Stats
Carries Yards Rushing Rushing TDs Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs

121

1,467

19

16

377

5

Terrance Love, 2023 S (Langston Hughes)

Perfection. That's Langston Hughes' regular season following its 56-23 victory over Paulding County. In the Panthers' regular-season finale, Love had five tackles — his most in a game since Week 3. He also recorded his second deflection of the year.

Terrance Love Season Stats
Tackles Pass Deflections Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs

36

2

7

172

3

Jamarrion Harkless, 2023 DT (Frederick Douglass)

It was a dominant first-round outing for Frederick Douglass, which shutout Conner High 50-0. Harkless put his name under most defensive stat categories, recording two tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack in the win.


Jamarrion Harkless Season Stats
Tackles TFL Sacks Fumble Recoveries

17

6

2

1

Ashley Williams Jr., 2023 DE (Zachary)

Williams' strong season forced Catholic-B.R. to pay a lot of attention to the edge last week. He was able to record two quarterback pressures and two tackles in a 24-21 loss.

Ashley Williams Season Stats
Tackles Sacks TFL Pass deflections Forced Fumbles

45

11

9

2

1

Jacorious "JC" Hart, 2023 CB (Loachapoka)

Although complete stats are unavailable, Hart had a crucial 91-yard touchdown reception that put Loachapoka on the board during its first-round game last week. He ended up with over 100 yards of total yardage.

Defensively, Hart recorded several tackles, but final numbers are still unknown.

Season stats unavailable.

Bye Week: 2023 OT Clay Wedin

No Stats Yet: 2023 DE Wilky Denaud, 2023 WR Daquayvious Sorey, 2023 WR Adam Hopkins, 2024 CB A'Mon Lane, 2024 QB Adrian Posse

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}