Weagle Watch: Joiner knocks 'em down
Five Auburn commits began their final playoff push of their high school careers last week, while others are still wrapping up their regular season. Each playoff contender saw their team get first-round victories, as championship hopes are kept alive.
Here's how some of Auburn's commits did in their games last week.
Bradyn Joiner, 2023 C (Auburn)
If a defensive lineman tried to burst through Joiner last week, they likely ended up on the ground. The offensive line commit had 11 knockdowns during Auburn High's 35-17 first-round win over Fairhope last week. Joiner also didn't allow a sack in the victory.
Season stats unavailable.
Jeremiah Cobb, 2023 RB (Montgomery Catholic)
For just the second time this season, Cobb was kept out of the end zone. It didn't help Bayside Academy much, as four passing touchdowns by Montgomery Catholic put the Admirals away with ease, 41-13, in the first round of the playoffs.
While Cobb didn't score, he still broke out for 205 yards rushing on 19 carries, his third game over 200 yards on the ground.
|Carries
|Yards Rushing
|Rushing TDs
|Receptions
|Yards Receiving
|Receiving TDs
|
121
|
1,467
|
19
|
16
|
377
|
5
Terrance Love, 2023 S (Langston Hughes)
Perfection. That's Langston Hughes' regular season following its 56-23 victory over Paulding County. In the Panthers' regular-season finale, Love had five tackles — his most in a game since Week 3. He also recorded his second deflection of the year.
|Tackles
|Pass Deflections
|Receptions
|Yards Receiving
|Receiving TDs
|
36
|
2
|
7
|
172
|
3
Jamarrion Harkless, 2023 DT (Frederick Douglass)
It was a dominant first-round outing for Frederick Douglass, which shutout Conner High 50-0. Harkless put his name under most defensive stat categories, recording two tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack in the win.
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|Fumble Recoveries
|
17
|
6
|
2
|
1
Ashley Williams Jr., 2023 DE (Zachary)
Williams' strong season forced Catholic-B.R. to pay a lot of attention to the edge last week. He was able to record two quarterback pressures and two tackles in a 24-21 loss.
|Tackles
|Sacks
|TFL
|Pass deflections
|Forced Fumbles
|
45
|
11
|
9
|
2
|
1
Jacorious "JC" Hart, 2023 CB (Loachapoka)
Although complete stats are unavailable, Hart had a crucial 91-yard touchdown reception that put Loachapoka on the board during its first-round game last week. He ended up with over 100 yards of total yardage.
Defensively, Hart recorded several tackles, but final numbers are still unknown.
Season stats unavailable.
Bye Week: 2023 OT Clay Wedin
No Stats Yet: 2023 DE Wilky Denaud, 2023 WR Daquayvious Sorey, 2023 WR Adam Hopkins, 2024 CB A'Mon Lane, 2024 QB Adrian Posse