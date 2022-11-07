Five Auburn commits began their final playoff push of their high school careers last week, while others are still wrapping up their regular season. Each playoff contender saw their team get first-round victories, as championship hopes are kept alive. Here's how some of Auburn's commits did in their games last week.

Bradyn Joiner helped lead Auburn High to a 35-17 win over Fairhope. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Bradyn Joiner, 2023 C (Auburn) If a defensive lineman tried to burst through Joiner last week, they likely ended up on the ground. The offensive line commit had 11 knockdowns during Auburn High's 35-17 first-round win over Fairhope last week. Joiner also didn't allow a sack in the victory. Season stats unavailable.

Jeremiah Cobb, 2023 RB (Montgomery Catholic) For just the second time this season, Cobb was kept out of the end zone. It didn't help Bayside Academy much, as four passing touchdowns by Montgomery Catholic put the Admirals away with ease, 41-13, in the first round of the playoffs. While Cobb didn't score, he still broke out for 205 yards rushing on 19 carries, his third game over 200 yards on the ground.

Jeremiah Cobb Season Stats Carries Yards Rushing Rushing TDs Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 121 1,467 19 16 377 5

Terrance Love, 2023 S (Langston Hughes) Perfection. That's Langston Hughes' regular season following its 56-23 victory over Paulding County. In the Panthers' regular-season finale, Love had five tackles — his most in a game since Week 3. He also recorded his second deflection of the year.

Terrance Love Season Stats Tackles Pass Deflections Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 36 2 7 172 3

Jamarrion Harkless, 2023 DT (Frederick Douglass) It was a dominant first-round outing for Frederick Douglass, which shutout Conner High 50-0. Harkless put his name under most defensive stat categories, recording two tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack in the win.



Jamarrion Harkless Season Stats Tackles TFL Sacks Fumble Recoveries 17 6 2 1

Ashley Williams Jr., 2023 DE (Zachary) Williams' strong season forced Catholic-B.R. to pay a lot of attention to the edge last week. He was able to record two quarterback pressures and two tackles in a 24-21 loss.



Ashley Williams Season Stats Tackles Sacks TFL Pass deflections Forced Fumbles 45 11 9 2 1