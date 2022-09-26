Weagle Watch: Hopkins scores two touchdowns
It's Monday, which means it's time for this week's Weagle Watch. Let's break down how some of Auburn's commits did in their games last week, as some are making their first appearance in our weekly report.
Adam Hopkins, 2023 WR (Thomas County Central)
Fresh off of a busy bye week, during which he announced his commitment to Auburn, Hopkins showed why he's in the Rivals 250 for the 2023 class.
Hopkins had five receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns in Thomas Central County's 48-13 win at Godby High. He also had one rush, just his third of the year, that went for 18 yards.
|Carries
|Yards Rushing
|Receptions
|Yards Receiving
|Receiving TDs
|
3
|
27
|
15
|
261
|
5
Jeremiah Cobb, 2023 RB (Montgomery Catholic)
The 1,000-yard mark has typically just been the halfway point in the season for Cobb over the last two seasons, with Friday night's performance putting him right on target to reach 2,000 yards rushing for the third consecutive season.
Cobb had a season-low six carries in the 56-0 road win at Pike Liberal Arts. Not that it mattered, he still put on a show — 164 yards rushing with two touchdowns. He's now at 1,013 yards rushing this season.
|Carries
|Yards Rushing
|Rushing TDs
|Receptions
|Yards Receiving
|Receiving TDs
|
74
|
1,013
|
17
|
9
|
174
|
4
Daquayvious Sorey, 2023 WR (Chipley)
Sorey found the end zone for the seventh time this season in another win by Chipley. The 6-foot-1 receiver had four receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers' 27-6 win at Freeport.
|Receptions
|Yards Receiving
|Receiving TDs
|Carries
|Yards Rushing
|
24
|
471
|
7
|
4
|
68
Terrance Love, 2023 S (Langston Hughes)
Langston Hughes dominated Douglass County last week, outscoring its opponent 48-3. Love tacked on three tackles to his season total of 19 in the win.
|Tackles
|Pass Deflections
|Receptions
|Yards Receiving
|Receiving TDs
|
19
|
1
|
3
|
90
|
1
Bradyn Joiner, 2023 C (Auburn)
Auburn High stayed undefeated with its 42-21 home victory over Ramsay. Joiner did not allow a sack and had five knockdowns.
|Knockdowns
|Sacks Allowed
|Sacks (Defense)
|
40
|
0
|
1.5
Adrian Posse, 2024 QB (Edison)
For the first time this season, Posse was able to play for Edison after missing time due to transfer rules. His complete stats are still unavailable, but he did find the end zone with one touchdown.
"First game back, I played good — not to my standards, though," Posse said Saturday. "A sigh of relief. Been waiting a long time to get on the field."
Bye Week: 2023 OL Gernorris Wilson, 2023 Edge Ashley Williams Jr., 2023 CB Jacorious "JC" Hart
No stats yet: 2023 Edge Wilky Denaud, 2023 DL Jamarrion Harkless, 2024 CB A'mon Lane.