It's Monday, which means it's time for this week's Weagle Watch. Let's break down how some of Auburn's commits did in their games last week, as some are making their first appearance in our weekly report.

Adam Hopkins had two touchdowns in Thomas County Central's win last week. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Adam Hopkins, 2023 WR (Thomas County Central) Fresh off of a busy bye week, during which he announced his commitment to Auburn, Hopkins showed why he's in the Rivals 250 for the 2023 class. Hopkins had five receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns in Thomas Central County's 48-13 win at Godby High. He also had one rush, just his third of the year, that went for 18 yards.

Adam Hopkins Season Stats Carries Yards Rushing Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 3 27 15 261 5

Jeremiah Cobb, 2023 RB (Montgomery Catholic) The 1,000-yard mark has typically just been the halfway point in the season for Cobb over the last two seasons, with Friday night's performance putting him right on target to reach 2,000 yards rushing for the third consecutive season. Cobb had a season-low six carries in the 56-0 road win at Pike Liberal Arts. Not that it mattered, he still put on a show — 164 yards rushing with two touchdowns. He's now at 1,013 yards rushing this season.

Jeremiah Cobb Season Stats Carries Yards Rushing Rushing TDs Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 74 1,013 17 9 174 4

Daquayvious Sorey, 2023 WR (Chipley) Sorey found the end zone for the seventh time this season in another win by Chipley. The 6-foot-1 receiver had four receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers' 27-6 win at Freeport.

Daquayvious Sorey Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs Carries Yards Rushing 24 471 7 4 68

Terrance Love, 2023 S (Langston Hughes) Langston Hughes dominated Douglass County last week, outscoring its opponent 48-3. Love tacked on three tackles to his season total of 19 in the win.



Terrance Love Season Stats Tackles Pass Deflections Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 19 1 3 90 1

Bradyn Joiner, 2023 C (Auburn) Auburn High stayed undefeated with its 42-21 home victory over Ramsay. Joiner did not allow a sack and had five knockdowns.

Bradyn Joiner Season Stats Knockdowns Sacks Allowed Sacks (Defense) 40 0 1.5