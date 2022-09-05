Another week of high school football in the books means another week of Auburn commits shining on the field. Jeremiah Cobb tied a career-high in touchdowns, Daquayvious Sorey was only needed for one half and Jacorious Hart scored both of Loachapoka’s touchdowns.

Jeremiah Cobb tied his career-high for rushing touchdowns in a game with five on Friday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Jeremiah Cobb, 2023 RB (Montgomery Catholic) Cobb continued his dominant senior season by tying a career-high five rushing touchdowns Friday against Booker T. Washington. He had 17 carries for 205 yards in the 56-14 win.

Jeremiah Cobb Season Stats Carries Yards Rushing Rushing TDs Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 44 554 11 5 94 1

Daquayvious Sorey, 2023 WR (Chipley) Up 34-0 heading into halftime, there wasn’t a need for Sorey to play more than one half in Chipley’s 49-6 win over Pike Liberal Arts. Still, Auburn’s most recent commit is showing why the Tigers recruited him, recording six catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

Daquayvious Sorey Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs PR Yards 12 254 4 46

JC Hart, 2023 CB (Loachapoka) Hart continues to be the rock of Loachapoka’s team, scoring both touchdowns in its 14-0 win at Verbena. One was a 92-yard pick six and the other was one of his four receptions on offense, totaling 130 yards receiving on the day.

JC Hart Season Stats Tackles Interceptions Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 7 1 14 212 2

Karmello English, 2023 WR (Central) While he has not had a touchdown reception since Central's first game, English is still finding a way to be a playmaker. Any time he does get his hands on the ball, it's likely going for good yardage. He's averaging over 12 yards per reception this season and Friday was pretty on par with that line. English had six receptions and 71 yards receiving, a 2-yard rush and a fumble recovery in Central's 27-7 win over Enterprise.

Karmello English Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs Carries Yards Rushing PR Yards 16 203 1 1 2 38

Terrance Love, 2023 S (Langston Hughes) Langston Hughes took down Mays High with no problem Friday by a score of 62-12. Love had six tackles in the game bringing his season total to 16.



Terrance Love Season Stats Tackles Pass Breakups Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 16 1 3 94 1

Bradyn Joiner, 2023 C (Auburn) Joiner continues to do work on both sides of the ball, working along the offensive and defensive line for Auburn. On the offensive front, Joiner has not allowed a sack all season and had eight knockdowns Friday against Dothan. He played four snaps on defense in the 27-7 win and had 1.5 sacks.