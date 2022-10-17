As Monday rolls around, it's time for another edition of Weagle Watch. Several of Auburn's commits were sidelined early as they found their team up big. Let's take a look at how some of the Auburn commits did in their games last week.

Jeremiah Cobb, 2023 RB (Montgomery Catholic) In his return to the stat sheet, Cobb performed in a big way.for Montgomery Catholic, as the Knights advanced to 9-0 with a 52-0 clobbering of Dale County. Cobb rushed for 135 yards on 10 carries, scoring two touchdowns in the win. With one regular-season game remaining and playoffs ahead, it's going to be tough for Cobb to turn in a third consecutive season with at least 2,000 yards rushing.

Jeremiah Cobb Season Stats Carries Yards Rushing Rushing Touchdowns Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs 88 1,180 19 9 174 4

Ashley Williams Jr., 2023 Edge (Zachary) It was an offensive shootout between Zachary and Scotlandville, where Zachary pulled out a 53-38 victory. Williams had four tackles and two sacks in the win.

Ashley Williams Season Stats Tackles Sacks TFL PD 27 9.5 6 2

Daquayvious Sorey, 2023 WR (Chipley) It was a common trend for Chipley's star wide receiver, as the Tigers broke it open early and only needed Sorey for one half. Chipley defeated Destin 40-0 as Sorey recored six receptions for 91 yards in a half of play.



Daquayvious Sorey Season Stats Receptions Yards Receiving Receiving TDs Carries Yards Rushing 38 675 9 4 68

Bradyn Joiner, 2023 C (Auburn) in a big-time clash between Auburn and Central, the Tigers were unable to keep up with the Red Devils, who handed Auburn a 38-17 loss. Joiner recored five knockdowns and did not give up a sack in the loss. Season stats unavailable.

Gernorris Wilson, 2023 OT (Lakeland) Lakeland won 49-0 over George Jenkins and it was one of those games where the substitutes came in early. Wilson did not have any stats in the win. Season stats unavailable.