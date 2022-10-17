Weagle Watch: Cobb scores twice in return
As Monday rolls around, it's time for another edition of Weagle Watch.
Several of Auburn's commits were sidelined early as they found their team up big. Let's take a look at how some of the Auburn commits did in their games last week.
Jeremiah Cobb, 2023 RB (Montgomery Catholic)
In his return to the stat sheet, Cobb performed in a big way.for Montgomery Catholic, as the Knights advanced to 9-0 with a 52-0 clobbering of Dale County.
Cobb rushed for 135 yards on 10 carries, scoring two touchdowns in the win. With one regular-season game remaining and playoffs ahead, it's going to be tough for Cobb to turn in a third consecutive season with at least 2,000 yards rushing.
|Carries
|Yards Rushing
|Rushing Touchdowns
|Receptions
|Yards Receiving
|Receiving TDs
|
88
|
1,180
|
19
|
9
|
174
|
4
Ashley Williams Jr., 2023 Edge (Zachary)
It was an offensive shootout between Zachary and Scotlandville, where Zachary pulled out a 53-38 victory. Williams had four tackles and two sacks in the win.
|Tackles
|Sacks
|TFL
|PD
|
27
|
9.5
|
6
|
2
Daquayvious Sorey, 2023 WR (Chipley)
It was a common trend for Chipley's star wide receiver, as the Tigers broke it open early and only needed Sorey for one half. Chipley defeated Destin 40-0 as Sorey recored six receptions for 91 yards in a half of play.
|Receptions
|Yards Receiving
|Receiving TDs
|Carries
|Yards Rushing
|
38
|
675
|
9
|
4
|
68
Bradyn Joiner, 2023 C (Auburn)
in a big-time clash between Auburn and Central, the Tigers were unable to keep up with the Red Devils, who handed Auburn a 38-17 loss.
Joiner recored five knockdowns and did not give up a sack in the loss.
Season stats unavailable.
Gernorris Wilson, 2023 OT (Lakeland)
Lakeland won 49-0 over George Jenkins and it was one of those games where the substitutes came in early. Wilson did not have any stats in the win.
Season stats unavailable.
Jamarrion Harkless, 2023 DT (Frederick Douglass)
Frederick Douglass dominated Great Crossing in its game last week, winning 54-0. Harkless did not record in stats in the victory.
Season stats unavailable.
Bye Week: 2023 S Terrance Love (Langston Hughes), 2023 WR Adam Hopkins (Thomas County Central)
No Stats Yet: 2023 Edge Wilky Denaud (John Carroll), 2023 CB JC Hart (Loachapoka), 2023 OT Clay Wedin (Carrollwood Day), 2024 CB A'Mon Lane (Moody), 2024 QB Adrian Posse (Edison).