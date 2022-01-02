Way-too-early 2022 Auburn offense depth chart

Some decisions of current players still need to be made, players may depart to the portal and Auburn will surely bring in some players through the transfer portal, but it's never too early to start looking ahead to next season. Note: Not all players on Auburn's roster is included on the depth chart and if a player hasn't announced their intention to return and take advantage of their COVID year, they will not be on the depth chart. A potential look at Auburn's offense next year:

Tank Bigsby carries the ball against Houston. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

Quarterback 1. T.J. Finley (Junior) OR Transfer 2. Dematrius Davis (Redshirt Freshman) 3. Holden Geriner (Freshman) As of now, Finley is the starter. But after getting a chance to take over for the injured Bo Nix during the final three games of the season, Finley didn't wow anyone and didn't do enough to cement himself as the guy for the job moving forward. Expect Auburn to bring in someone big through the transfer portal and have them compete with Finley for the starting job. But, don't forget about redshirt freshman Dematrius Davis and incoming true freshman Holden Geriner. Both will have an opportunity to compete for the starting job. With a year of college practices under his belt and with Austin Davis incoming, it'll be interesting to watch and see what Dematrius does next year. He's certainly a playmaker when he gets on the field with his arms and his legs. Geriner is going to be an early enrollee for Auburn, coming fresh off a 4A Georgia state title. Bryan Harsin and this staff think very highly of him and he'll have a chance to compete, but he's probably a redshirt candidate for next year.

Running Back 1. Tank Bigsby (Junior) 2. Jarquez Hunter (Sophomore) 3. Damari Alston (Freshman) The backfield duo of Tank Bigbsy and Jarquez Hunter will be back for Auburn and the two should be deadly again next year. In 2021 Bigsby became the first Auburn back to rush for 1,000 yards since 2017. Hunter got off to a blazing start in his freshman season and eventually came back down to earth, but still ran for 593 yards, three touchdowns and averaged 6.7 yards per carry. With Shaun Shivers transferring to Indiana, true freshman Damari Alston slots into the third slot. Alston broke records at Woodward Academy in Georgia and should be able to make an impact out of the gate. Keep an eye on Auburn's pursuit of TreVonte' Citizen heading into February's Signing Day. The highly-rated back is a big target and is viewed as an immediate-impact back.

X Receiver 1. Ze'Vian Capers (Junior) OR Transfer 2. Malcolm Johnson Jr. (Redshirt sophomore) 3. Omari Kelly (Freshman) OR Camden Brown (Freshman) Assuming Shedrick Jackson is gone, Ze'Vian Capers is set to be the most experienced returning X receiver. But, he's caught just 13 passes over his first two seasons on the Plains. Look for Auburn to go out and get an experienced, big and physical receiver out of the portal to slot in here. With Auburn lacking big receivers and already having a couple of guys at the slot receiver spot, Malcolm Johnson Jr. is another option to lineup on the outside. He had six receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown this year. With his blazing speed he can play on the outside and get behind the defense. It's worth noting Auburn brought in two big-bodied receivers in 6'2" Omari Kelly and 6'3" Camden Brown during the Early Signing Period and with the lack of depth in the receiver room, both have a chance at immediate playing time. Kelly and Brown will both enroll at Auburn in the summer.

H Receiver 1. Ja'Varrius Johnson (Redshirt Junior) 2. Tra'Varish Dawson (Redshirt Freshman) Ja'Varrius Johnson dealt with a nagging ankle injury throughout the season that limited his impact, but he still managed to catch 19 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns. His 14.4 yards per catch led the team. If healthy he may be Auburn's second-best returning receiver behind Kobe Hudson. Freshman Tar'Varish Dawson received a lot of practice hype throughout fall camp and the early bits of the season, but didn't end up seeing the field until the Birmingham Bowl. He burned the Houston corner on his route and had a wide-open touchdown but was overthrown by Finley. Dawson could be a big part of Auburn's offense next year if he continues to progress.

Z Receiver 1. Kobe Hudson (Junior) 2. Jay Fair (Freshman) Kobe Hudson came along nicely during his sophomore season and jumped ahead of some seniors and more experienced players to become the true No. 1 target on this year's team. He might not be a true No. 1, or at least not yet, but he's clearly the most talented of the bunch returning. He finished the season with a team-high in receptions (44), yards (580) and tied for a team-high with four touchdowns. Behind him is early enrollee Jay Fair. Fair has elite speed and can win jump balls a lot more than his size might indicate.

Tight End 1. John Samuel Shenker (Senior) 2. Luke Deal (Redshirt Junior) OR Tyler Fromm (Redshirt Junior) 3. Landen King (Sophomore) 4. Brandon Frazier (Redshirt Sophmore) OR Micah Riley-Ducker (Freshman) Auburn got good news on Saturday when John Samuel Shenker announced his plans to return and take advantage of his extra year of eligibility. Shenker was Auburn's most reliable pass-catcher this season and set Auburn single-season records in receptions (33) and yards (413). Behind Shenker are Tyler Fromm and Luke Deal, who both profile a little more as blockers, but still caught their fair share of passes this season. The two will continue to see the field a lot in Harsin's tight end heavy offense. Keep an eye on rising sophomore Landen King and where he ends up next year. He worked his way into playing time as a freshman and found the field as a hybrid wide receiver and tight end. With his size and speed, he's a matchup nightmare and will be on the field in some aspect next year. Brandon Frazier didn't record any receptions this season, but he's worth keeping an eye on because of his size at 6'7", 267 pounds. And incoming early enrollee Micah Riley-Ducker is a solid blocker and pass-catcher, which means he could end up finding the field some his freshman year.

Left Tackle 1. Kilian Zierer (Senior) 2. Garner Langlo (Redshirt Freshman) When Austin Troxell went down with an injury, Kilian Zierer stepped in and filled the role of the starting blindside blocker solidly. Now, if Auburn were to get a stud tackle out of the portal it's a possibility Zierer shifts over to right tackle like he did in the bowl game, but for now, he's slotted in as the starting left tackle. Behind Zierer in this projection is Garner Langlo who received some praise of his work in the weight room and comes in at 6'6" and 277 pounds.

Left Guard 1. Kam Stutts (Senior) OR Transfer 2. Tate Johnson (Redshirt Sophomore) Assuming Alec Jackson and Brandon Council don't return, Kam Stutts is in line to potentially start at left guard. However, this is a prime spot for Auburn to hit the transfer portal and get an experienced guard to come in and start. Behind Stutts is Tate Johnson, but Langlo or even Avery Jernigan could theoretically slot in here as the backup.

Center 1. Jalil Irvin (Redshirt Junior) OR Transfer 2. Avery Jernigan (Redshirt Sophomore) Nick Brahms could opt to return, but that seems unlikely. That leaves Auburn with Jalil Irvin as the projected starter. He started the Birmingham Bowl for Auburn. This is another spot for Auburn to likely hit the portal.

Right Guard 1. Keiondre Jones (Redshirt Junior) 2. Jeremiah Wright (Redshirt Sophomore) 3. EJ Harris (Freshman) Keiondre Jones is set to return as the most experienced player along Auburn's offensive line next year. He'll be going into his third season as a starter in 2022. The complete wildcard along the offensive line is Jeremiah Wright. He arrived at Auburn as an offensive lineman before the old staff moved him to the D-line. Now, he's moving back. Coming off an ACL injury it's uncertain if he'll play guard or tackle and where exactly he'll slot in.